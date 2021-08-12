Bootleg Fire 98% contained; Fire Marshal to address media

Local Lakeview Crew, the GE Crew 21 (T2IA) and two T6 Engine Crews worked until 2:30 a.m. on the Bootleg Fire, August 5, 2021 (Mike McMillan – USFS)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As wildfires continue to rage and Oregon is experiencing another triple-digit heat wave, the Oregon State Fire Marshal will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon.

The Fire Marshal’s office will be joined by representative from the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Office of Emergency Management at the press briefing. They are expected to talk about the continuing wildfire season, fire prevention and preparedness when the press conference begins at 1:45 p.m.

The Bootleg Fire, which began July 6, grew to 413,765 acres. Fire officials said it is now 98% contained and is expected to be fully contained around October 1.

