Oregon Fire Marshal put on leave; Ruiz-Temple appointed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Fire Marshal Jim Walker was placed on paid administrative leave Saturday, according to the Oregon State Police.

OSP did not immediately provide a reason for Walker’s departure.

Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple has been appointed to be the acting state fire marshal effective immediately.

“Mariana is assuming this position as Oregon is in an unprecedented crisis which demands an urgent response,” said OSP Superintendent Travis Hampton in a release Saturday. “This response and the circumstances necessitated a leadership change. I have the absolute confidence in Mariana to lead OSFM operations through this critical time. She it tested, trusted and respected – having the rare combination of technical aptitude in field operations and administration.”

