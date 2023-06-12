PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon jury found PacifiCorp utility responsible for causing devastating 2020 wildfires in civil lawsuit.

The plaintiffs in the class action lawsuit successfully argued that PacifiCorp contributed to the spread of the Echo Mountain Fire near Lincoln City; the Santiam Canyon Fire east of Salem; the Two Four Two Fire near Chiloquin in southwest Oregon; and the Obenchain Fire near Eagle Point.

The Portland-based utility, Oregon’s second largest, didn’t shut off power to its 600,000 customers during the windstorm. Its lines were implicated in multiple blazes, one of which started in its California service territory and burned into Oregon.

The fires killed nine people, burned more than one million acres and destroyed upward of 5,000 homes and buildings.

In Monday’s ruling, the judge doled out millions of dollars in damages to the plaintiffs. Economic damages range in the tens of thousands to the hundreds of thousands of dollars for each plaintiff. Each received $4.5 million in non-economic damages, which covers physical and emotional distress.

In a written statement, PacifiCorp said, “as a result of the historic and tragic wind event of Labor Day 2020, many of our fellow Oregonians suffered losses to their homes, businesses and communities. Regardless of the outcome, a trial will never fully restore what was lost. We are proud to have told the story of our incredible employees, who meet the call to service every day in support of our communities and customers and did so in the face of the preexisting, lightning caused Beachie Creek fire that roared into the Santiam Canyon causing widespread damage that weekend. The company plans to pursue appeals, and we are confident we will prevail.”

The utility company added, “Pacific Power, a division of PacifiCorp serving customers in Oregon, was the first utility to develop a Wildfire Mitigation Plan in the state starting in 2018. We continue to lead in wildfire mitigation, and our plan continues to grow and evolve– which includes in-house emergency management, meteorology and data science teams and features the installation of over 300 weather stations, grid hardening, fire-risk modeling software and an enhanced vegetation management program. How utilities serve communities and customers in Oregon, and expectations for continuous and reliable electric service, will be reshaped. We are committed to working with impacted communities to ensure everyone can thrive in our collective new reality.

Wildfire remains a complex issue and the threat of wildfire continues to grow dramatically in Oregon and the West. Escalating climate change, challenging state and federal forest management, and population growth in the wildland-urban interface are substantial factors contributing to growing wildfire risk. These systemic issues affect all Oregonians and are larger than any single utility, such as Pacific Power. A holistic perspective and public-private leadership will be essential to adapt society to natural disaster risks. As we look to recent events in California that have impacted the availability of routine property insurance for residents and businesses and wildfire smoke from Canada affecting the Northeast U.S., it is critical that we all work together to protect Oregonians through constructive, enduring solutions.”

This is a developing story. The Associated Press contributed to this report.