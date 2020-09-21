Hearings begin on Oregon response to wildfires

Wildfires erupted on September 7, 2020

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials from various Oregon state departments will take part in an organizational meeting about the wildfires that ripped through Oregon and the ongoing response.

Oregon National Guard Adjutant General Major General Mike Stencel and Deputy Director Dave Stuckey will testify about the military’s response. The Oregon Department of Forestry will be represented by State Forester Peter Daugherty and Doug Grafe, the Chief of Fire Protection. And the new Oregon State Fire Marshal, Mariana Ruiz-Temple, will also provide testimony.

The meeting begins at 1 p.m. Monday and officials said it will be livestreamed here.

The wildfires erupted on Labor Day as easterly winds roared across the state, knocking down power lines and spreading flames from existing fires. Since they exploded on September 7, the wildfires in the state have torched about 1 million acres and taken the lives of at least 9 people.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.

