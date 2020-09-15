Oregon National Guard trained, ready for wildfire fight

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — For days, military Humvees and National Guardsmen have been stationed along Hwy 226 at checkpoints blocking the public from getting into Level 3 evacuation zones as wildfires rage in Marion County.
At one road block to Mill City and Lyons, the National Guard was very polite but very direct that a KOIN 6 News crew was not getting past since it is simply not safe.
Stephen Bomar with the Oregon Military Department said earlier this week the state requested help from the National Guard who are trained to fight wildfires.
“Within 48 hours we can actually be on the ground and in this case we were right about that time frame,” Bomar said. “We have gotten to a point where we pre-train teams early in the summer.”
Three teams, each with 140 men and women trained specifically to fight wildland fires, were mobilized this weekend, he said. “Thank goodness we did because it allowed us to launch earlier.”
“They try to socially distance as best they can and then wear masks when they can, but the reality is they are out there breathing in the smoke.”
More trained crews will be sent to the fire lines in the next week or so. “We are training Teams 4 and 5 and we have requested assistance from other states.”
Guard members are also helping Oregon State Police with traffic control in 6 counties. Once these fires are put down, they won’t all be leaving right away.
“Kind of a somber mission,” Bomar said, “is helping out with the fatality search and rescue that is forthcoming, potentially.”
And once some of the smoke clears, National Guard pilots will attack the fire from above.
“A lot of people don’t realize this but the governor declared on August 19, so we have actually been flying Blackhawk helicopters since shortly after that,” he told KOIN 6 News. “They had been headquartered out of Madris fighting fires and so to date they’ve already dropped 20,000 gallons of water on fires here in Oregon.”
Until the state gets FEMA funds, Oregon taxpayers are footing the bill for the National Guard’s salaries.
