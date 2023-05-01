The campaign will ask people to “Put Your Smokey Hat On.”

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – May marks Wildfire Awareness Month and Emmy-award-winning actor Ty Burrell is backing a new campaign to keep his home state of Oregon green.

In 2023, Keep Oregon Green, an organization dedicated to educating the public on how to prevent wildfires, is launching a new campaign and will release five new public service announcements to help raise awareness about the risks.

The advertisements will feature Burrell, who’s known for his role in “Modern Family.” Burrell was born in Grants Pass and grew up in Ashland.

The campaign will ask people to “Put Your Smokey Hat On” and encourage them to predict the outcome of their actions to help protect the state’s scenic areas.

According to the Oregon Department of Forestry, during the 2022 season, people were directly responsible for sparking 616 wildfires that burned 1,255 acres.

“Any spark can gain traction in dry fuels, spread quickly and impact lives, personal property, and Oregon’s scenic landscapes,” the Oregon Department of Forestry said.

Forestry officials say to always check the current fire restrictions or bans throughout the summer before building campfires, burning debris or using equipment that could start a fire.

During the month of May, Oregonians are also encouraged to create defensible space around their homes before fire season to prevent wildfires from starting and to protect homes if a fire is burning nearby.