Oregon officials: No truth to antifa wildfire rumors

Buildings are engulfed in flames as a wildfire ravages the central Oregon town of Talent near Medford late Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (Kevin Jantzer via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least two Oregon law enforcement agencies are debunking rumors that antifa had a part in starting Oregon wildfires.

The Molalla Police Department posted on Facebook on Thursday morning, saying “there has been NO antifa in town as of this posting at 02:00 am. Please, folks, stay calm and use common sense. Stay inside or leave the area.”

It’s unclear where the initial rumors started. Antifa, according to the Associated Press, is shorthand for anti-fascists and an umbrella description for far-left-leaning militant groups.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office posted a similar statement, saying “our 9-1-1 dispatchers and professional staff are being overrun with requests for information and inquiries on an UNTRUE rumor that 6 Antifa members have been arrested for setting fires in DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON.

THIS IS NOT TRUE! Unfortunately, people are spreading this rumor and it is causing problems.”

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the mega fires currently burning across the state. While saying some could have been human-caused, that does not mean they were intentionally set.