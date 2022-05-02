Wildfires already raging in the US Southwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As wildfires already rage in the Southwest, wildfire season in Oregon is about to begin.

Generally, wildfire season in Oregon lasts from mid-May to mid-September. But the National Interagency Fire Center said there will be “above normal potential” from central to southwest Oregon in July and all of the Pacific Northwest in August.

On Monday, the Clackamas County Fire Defense Board will hold a media briefing to discuss their preparations for the 2022 wildfire season. Officials with the Clackamas County Disaster Management and the sheriff’s office will be joined by members of both Canby Fire and Clackamas Fire districts.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and will be livestreamed on the Clackamas County Facebook page.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.