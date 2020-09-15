Oregon opens state’s first mobile morgue amid deadly wildfires

A neighborhood destroyed by fire is seen as wildfires devastate the region, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 in Talent, Ore. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)

Historic wildfires raging across the state have already claimed several lives and the death toll could climb

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State Police have opened their first-ever mobile morgue to help identify victims of the historic wildfires.

The morgue is currently set up at an undisclosed location in Linn County, according to Capt. Tim Fox. About 40 people are working in the facility, including pathology, radiology and dental experts. The federal government is also providing resources, including a search and rescue team, and a rapid DNA test.

“They’ve flown people out here so that we can do DNA tests the same day in this facility,” Fox said, adding the goal is to “to make things quicker for the families because this is an unknown time and we want to give them the closure that we can as soon as possible.”

While Fox wouldn’t discuss exact numbers, he did say the morgue had helped identify some remains already.

He encouraged anyone with missing loved ones to contact their local police department or sheriff’s office as soon as possible.

“Let them know so we can get those people entered into the database so that we can do this,” Fox said. “We understand some people won’t be entered, but if we can get the people that we know are missing entered, it will really help us out.”