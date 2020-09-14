Oregon OSHA issues guidance on work in smoky conditions

Workers should feel empowered to say something if they feel their health is being put at risk

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You’ll want to stay indoors until the air quality clears up, and that applies to work as well. On Friday, the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) addressed the smoke that now hangs over much of the state and issued guidance for workplaces.

“What we are strongly recommending is that employers protect workers, either by delaying outdoor work activity or stopping it,” said Aaron Corvin with Oregon OSHA.

The agency reminds workers that most face coverings used to protect against COVID-19 are not designed to filter out wildfire smoke.

They also said workers should feel empowered to say something if they feel their health is being put at risk.

“They have a right to a safe and healthy workplace and that includes raising concerns,” said Corvin. “You have every right to speak up and you should do that first—you should raise your concerns.”

If your concerns are ignored, you can file a complaint with Oregon OSHA online.