PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With the arrival of rain and cooler temperatures across the state, the Oregon Department of Forestry officially announced the end of the 2022 fire season on Wednesday.

According to ODF, the beginning and end of fire seasons are set by each of the department’s fire protection districts based on conditions in the area — announcing districts will be out of the season on Oct. 29.

The end of fire season also removes some wildfire prevention restrictions, including backyard debris burning and the use of certain equipment, officials said.

Year-to-date, there have been 844 fires on ODF land — burning 34,104 acres, ODF said. The department also pointed out that 96% of fires were extinguished at 10 acres or less.

During the 2022 fire season, incident management teams were deployed to three fires in Oregon including the Rum Creek Fire in southwest Oregon, the Van Meter fire in the Klamath-Lake District and Washington’s Nakia Creek Fire.

According to statewide-to-date data, ODF reported 1,975 fires scorched 436,772 acres.

“We were fortunate this year to have adequate resources to respond to fires in our jurisdiction while also being able to send resources to our partner agencies to help in their firefighting efforts,” said ODF Fire Protection Division Deputy Chief Ron Graham. “We share in the success of the 2022 fire season with Oregon’s complete and coordinated fire protection system, including forest and range landowners, local fire districts, tribes, contractors, federal, state and county partners.”

The department also noted a decrease in human-caused fires in 2022 with 1,918 acres burned on ODF land. Officials report a 10-year average of 68,479 acres burned from human-caused fires.

In 2022, officials said lightning caused 219 fires.

The department also highlighted its camera detection system which allowed crews to initially detect 57 fires in the Southwest Oregon district out of 250 – detecting the fire before it was reported through other outlets such as 911 calls.

While the state transitions out of wildfire season, ODF said districts will focus on wildfire prevention efforts like clearing vegetation, defensible space around homes and safely burning debris fires.

“With the beginning of cool, rainy fall weather, it is important to note conditions can change quickly,” Graham said. “Human-caused fire starts tend to increase in number around this time. People are anxious to burn backyard debris piles and can get complacent with fire safety. We are grateful for the help of every Oregonian working together to prevent wildfires year-round.”