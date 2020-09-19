Oregon sanctuaries race to evacuate scores of animals

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many people took their animals with them when they evacuated their homes or farms as wildfires charged forward in Marion County. However, a moving crew had a more exotic task in Scotts Mills on Friday—they transported 62 cats from the Wildcat Ridge Sanctuary to Wildlife Safari in Winston, Ore., roughly 160 miles away.

Flames from the Beachie Creek Fire were just two miles away from the Scotts Mills sanctuary when Two Men And A Truck came in with several moving trucks to get the big cats to safety. The crew said it was a wild ride.

“At the zoos, you don’t get that close to them, so that was definitely a treat, just to sit there and listen to them,” said Eric Tremble, the moving company manager.

The big cats included lions, cougars, bobcats, cheetahs—plus two well-known tigers who were featured on the Animal Planet show “Surviving Joe Exotic.”

Out to Pasture Animals

Founders of the Out to Pasture Animal Sanctuary scrambled to evacuate 150 of their animals from Estacada as the Riverside Fire burned only 1,000 feet away from the property last week.

The sanctuary takes animals that have no place to go. On Tuesday night, Sept. 8, they had to evacuate with no notice. They made a post on social media asking for help, and their community did not disappoint.

Out to Pasture founder Kit Collins said people showed up with trailers and others offered to give the animals a safe place to stay.

“We were up all night loading up pig, goats and sheep,” Collins said.

The sanctuary plans to wait for evacuation levels to be reduced before moving the animals back.

“The fire is still pretty close to Estacada and we hope it continues to be contained,” said founder John Collins.

The founders said people have been incredibly generous and they don’t need any more help at this time. They’re asking people to instead donate to other organizations in need like the Red Cross.