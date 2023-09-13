PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Blue Pool in the Willamette National Forest is shut down as crews work to contain the Lookout Fire in Lane County, the United States Forest Service announced Wednesday.

The fire spans 24,596 acres as of Wednesday afternoon and is burning in steep slopes with old growth timber and dense vegetation, officials said.

With just under 700 personnel fighting the blaze, crews have the Lookout Fire 50% contained, according to InciWeb.

Night crews hauled 36 loads of wood from the north side of the fire and the White Pine contingency area east of Highway 26, officials said, noting firefighters are focused on containment lines on the north side as they monitor the east and south divisions.

The Lookout, Bedrock and Pothole fires have burned a mosaic fire pattern – revealing a patchy collection of burned and unburned trees, officials said.

Increasing temperatures and decreased humidity through the week, may lead to drier, hotter and more unstable conditions, officials said.

Authorities report the fire began August 5 by lightning near the top of Lookout Mountain.