PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the 2022 wildfire season in Oregon nears its end, it seems fair to say this season has been decidedly different than recent years.

“While the last 20 years have seen difficult-to-control large wildfire activity each year, this year has been

different for the PNW,” the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center tweeted Sunday night. “So far this year we’ve seen fires totaling 549,093 acres. This is a 63 percent drop from 2021 with 1,503,027 acres.”

That’s right — a 63% drop in acres burned in Oregon year-to-year. (Generally, wildfire season in Oregon lasts from mid-May to mid-September.)

But there are still plenty of wildfires burning in Oregon at this time. It’s just that they’re smaller (for the most part) and relatively contained.

As of Sunday night, the Incident Information Center listed these as the major fires still burning in Oregon:

Double Creek Fire: 157,705 acres, 81% contained

Cedar Creek Fire: 114,104 acres, 20% contained

Rum Creek Fire: 21,347 acres, 90% contained

Goat Mountain Fire: 20, 192, containment not listed

Nebo Fire: 12,600 acres, containment not listed

The state’s largest fire, the Double Creek Fire, began August 22 by a lightning strike. Officials said the fire grew 6 acres over the past day, and 518 personnel are assigned to fight it.

The Double Creek Fire, September 12, 2022. (Robert Ordonez, Pacific Northwest IMT 2)

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow the season’s wildfire.