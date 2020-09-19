Oregon State Parks begin damage assessment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department announced it would begin assessing damage and scheduling repairs to areas of parks ravaged by wildfires.

As of Saturday, about 900 acres of state park land in Oregon has burned. OPRD said most of the severely burned areas were undeveloped forest.

Collier Memorial State Park took the biggest hit, according to officials. The southern Oregon park off Highway 97 lost 400 acres of Pondersoa Pines. In Lyons, the North Santiam State Recreation Area lost a campground along the North Santiam River.

In many cases, fires are still burning near parks, evacuation orders are still in place and air quality remains unhealthy.

“We are still very much in the emergency response mode,” said OPRD Communications Director Jason Resch. “We will have more information to share about restoring and reopening damaged parks once it is safe for our staff to do so.”

Some parks remain closed due to windstorm damage, or their proximity to active fires. Twenty-four parks have been closed since September 7.

Oregon State Parks’ wildfire statuses:

Silver Falls 125 acres burned on the SE part of the park. Contained at this time.

Detroit Lake State Recreation Area Minor damage along some campground loops closer to the highway. Loss of one water storage tank. 40 acres burned.

North Santiam State Recreation Area 120 acres burned. Loss of some structures.

Bonnie Lure State Recreation Area 40 acres burned.

Collier Memorial State Park 400 acres burned. Damage to historic museum and some equipment. Loss of one historic cabin, wood shed, and host trailer.

Wallowa Lake State Park Wind damage to dock.

Devil’s Lake State Park No fire damage, but many trees down.

Other coastal parks with trees down include Munson Creek Falls State Natural Site, Sitka Sedge State Natural Area, Cape Lookout State Park, Beverly Beach State Park, William M. Tugman and many areas of the Oregon Coast Trail are reported to have trees down as well.

A complete list of closed parks is on the OPRD Fire Information Page.