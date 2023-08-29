PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are a total of 17 “large” wildfires actively burning in Oregon and Washington, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center said in an Aug. 29 report. Nearly 5,000 firefighters are battling the various fires, consuming more than 125,000 acres of forest and grassland in the region.

Northwest Interagency Coordination Center fire management specialist Zachary Ellinger told KOIN 6 News that these wildfire statistics account for all fires or fire complexes larger than 100 acres. However, there are many other smaller or still unknown fires that are currently not included in the report.

“There are some fires that we either don’t know about or are not staffed,” Ellinger said. “What we do know is that there aren’t that many of those fires. We have active bands of lightning right now here in the Pacific Northwest, but we won’t know the full extent of those storms until they pass through. We’re not anticipating a great deal of new fire starts.”

In Oregon, there are currently 12 “large” wildfires burning around the state spanning 95,405 acres. Approximately 3,362 firefighters have been assigned to these fires, including 151 engines and 37 firefighting helicopters.

In Washington, firefighters are facing five “large” wildfires, which have burned a total of 33,128 acres. Roughly 1,546 firefighters are battling these fires, including 90 engines and 11 helicopters.

The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center has listed the 17 notable wildfires burning in Oregon and Washington in order of current attack priority:

Tyee Ridge Complex Fire

Oregon: 10 miles west of Sutherlin

Cause: Lightning

Acres: 2,896

Containment: 5%

“The Complex consists of 14 fires with multiple fires merging,” the report states. “The incident management team is managing 10 active fires within the Complex, one of which is the Cougar Creek 1 incident which is currently at 2,244 acres.”

Camp Creek Fire

Oregon: 10 miles northeast of Sandy

Cause: Lightning

Acres: 1,607

Containment: 0%

Lookout Fire

Oregon: 4 miles northeast of McKenzie Bridge.

Cause: Lightning

Acres: 22,317

Containment 17%

Chilcoot Fire

Oregon: 20 miles east of Glide

Cause: Undetermined

Size: 921 acres

Containment: 0%

Oregon Road Fire

Washington: Elk

Cause: Undetermined

Acres: 10,817

Containment: 49%

Gray Fire

Washington: 3.5 miles northwest of Cheney

Cause: Undetermined

Acres: 10,085

Containment: 85%

Sourdough Fire

Washington: 6 miles northeast of Newhalem

Cause: Lightning

Acres: 6,221 acres

Containment: 30%

Bedrock Fire

Oregon: 10 miles northeast of Lowell

Cause: Undetermined

Acres: 31,579

Containment: 71%

Flat Fire

Oregon: 2 miles southeast of Agness

Cause: Undetermined

Acres: 34,242

Containment: 58%

Pothole Fire

Oregon: 9 miles Southeast of McKenzie Bridge

Cause: undetermined

Acres: 99

Containment: 0%

Horse Creek Fire

Oregon: 1 mile southeast of McKenzie Bridge

Cause: Lightning

Acres: 597

Containment: 0%

Ridge Fire

Oregon: 24 miles northwest of Diamond Lake

Cause: Undetermined

Acres: 150

Containment: 0%

Petes Lake Fire

Oregon: 25 miles northwest of Sunriver

Cause: Lightning

Acres: 300

Containment: 0%

Crater Creek Fire

Washington: 20 miles northwest of Orovill

Cause: Undetermined

Acres: 5,055

Containment: 6%

Blue Lake Fire

Washington: 24 miles west of Winthrop

Cause: Undetermined

Acres: 950

Containment: 31%

Brice Creek Fire

Oregon: 9 miles southwest of Oakridg

Cause: Undetermined

Acres: 125

Containment: 0%

Dinner Fire

Oregon: 11 miles southwest of Oakridge

Cause: Lightning

Acres: 150

Containment: 0%

