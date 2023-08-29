PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are a total of 17 “large” wildfires actively burning in Oregon and Washington, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center said in an Aug. 29 report. Nearly 5,000 firefighters are battling the various fires, consuming more than 125,000 acres of forest and grassland in the region.

Northwest Interagency Coordination Center fire management specialist Zachary Ellinger told KOIN 6 News that these wildfire statistics account for all fires or fire complexes larger than 100 acres. However, there are many other smaller or still unknown fires that are currently not included in the report.

“There are some fires that we either don’t know about or are not staffed,” Ellinger said. “What we do know is that there aren’t that many of those fires. We have active bands of lightning right now here in the Pacific Northwest, but we won’t know the full extent of those storms until they pass through. We’re not anticipating a great deal of new fire starts.”

In Oregon, there are currently 12 “large” wildfires burning around the state spanning 95,405 acres. Approximately 3,362 firefighters have been assigned to these fires, including 151 engines and 37 firefighting helicopters.

In Washington, firefighters are facing five “large” wildfires, which have burned a total of 33,128 acres. Roughly 1,546 firefighters are battling these fires, including 90 engines and 11 helicopters.

The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center has listed the 17 notable wildfires burning in Oregon and Washington in order of current attack priority:

Tyee Ridge Complex Fire
Oregon: 10 miles west of Sutherlin
Cause: Lightning
Acres: 2,896
Containment: 5%

“The Complex consists of 14 fires with multiple fires merging,” the report states. “The incident management team is managing 10 active fires within the Complex, one of which is the Cougar Creek 1 incident which is currently at 2,244 acres.”

  • Camp Creek Fire
    Oregon: 10 miles northeast of Sandy
    Cause: Lightning
    Acres: 1,607
    Containment: 0%
  • Lookout Fire
    Oregon: 4 miles northeast of McKenzie Bridge.
    Cause: Lightning
    Acres: 22,317
    Containment 17%
  • Chilcoot Fire
    Oregon: 20 miles east of Glide
    Cause: Undetermined
    Size: 921 acres
    Containment: 0%
  • Oregon Road Fire
    Washington: Elk
    Cause: Undetermined
    Acres: 10,817
    Containment: 49%
  • Gray Fire
    Washington: 3.5 miles northwest of Cheney
    Cause: Undetermined
    Acres: 10,085
    Containment: 85%
  • Sourdough Fire
    Washington: 6 miles northeast of Newhalem
    Cause: Lightning
    Acres: 6,221 acres
    Containment: 30%
  • Bedrock Fire
    Oregon: 10 miles northeast of Lowell
    Cause: Undetermined
    Acres: 31,579
    Containment: 71%
  • Flat Fire
    Oregon: 2 miles southeast of Agness
    Cause: Undetermined
    Acres: 34,242
    Containment: 58%
  • Pothole Fire
    Oregon: 9 miles Southeast of McKenzie Bridge
    Cause: undetermined
    Acres: 99
    Containment: 0%
  • Horse Creek Fire
    Oregon: 1 mile southeast of McKenzie Bridge
    Cause: Lightning
    Acres: 597
    Containment: 0%
  • Ridge Fire
    Oregon: 24 miles northwest of Diamond Lake
    Cause: Undetermined
    Acres: 150
    Containment: 0%
  • Petes Lake Fire
    Oregon:  25 miles northwest of Sunriver
    Cause: Lightning
    Acres: 300 
    Containment: 0%
  • Crater Creek Fire
    Washington: 20 miles northwest of Orovill
    Cause: Undetermined
    Acres: 5,055
    Containment: 6%
  • Blue Lake Fire
    Washington: 24 miles west of Winthrop
    Cause: Undetermined
    Acres: 950 
    Containment: 31%
  • Brice Creek Fire 
    Oregon: 9 miles southwest of Oakridg
    Cause: Undetermined
    Acres: 125
    Containment: 0%
  • Dinner Fire
    Oregon: 11 miles southwest of Oakridge
    Cause: Lightning 
    Acres: 150
    Containment: 0%

