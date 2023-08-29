PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are a total of 17 “large” wildfires actively burning in Oregon and Washington, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center said in an Aug. 29 report. Nearly 5,000 firefighters are battling the various fires, consuming more than 125,000 acres of forest and grassland in the region.
Northwest Interagency Coordination Center fire management specialist Zachary Ellinger told KOIN 6 News that these wildfire statistics account for all fires or fire complexes larger than 100 acres. However, there are many other smaller or still unknown fires that are currently not included in the report.
“There are some fires that we either don’t know about or are not staffed,” Ellinger said. “What we do know is that there aren’t that many of those fires. We have active bands of lightning right now here in the Pacific Northwest, but we won’t know the full extent of those storms until they pass through. We’re not anticipating a great deal of new fire starts.”
In Oregon, there are currently 12 “large” wildfires burning around the state spanning 95,405 acres. Approximately 3,362 firefighters have been assigned to these fires, including 151 engines and 37 firefighting helicopters.
In Washington, firefighters are facing five “large” wildfires, which have burned a total of 33,128 acres. Roughly 1,546 firefighters are battling these fires, including 90 engines and 11 helicopters.
The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center has listed the 17 notable wildfires burning in Oregon and Washington in order of current attack priority:
Tyee Ridge Complex Fire
Oregon: 10 miles west of Sutherlin
Cause: Lightning
Acres: 2,896
Containment: 5%
“The Complex consists of 14 fires with multiple fires merging,” the report states. “The incident management team is managing 10 active fires within the Complex, one of which is the Cougar Creek 1 incident which is currently at 2,244 acres.”
- Camp Creek Fire
Oregon: 10 miles northeast of Sandy
Cause: Lightning
Acres: 1,607
Containment: 0%
- Lookout Fire
Oregon: 4 miles northeast of McKenzie Bridge.
Cause: Lightning
Acres: 22,317
Containment 17%
- Chilcoot Fire
Oregon: 20 miles east of Glide
Cause: Undetermined
Size: 921 acres
Containment: 0%
- Oregon Road Fire
Washington: Elk
Cause: Undetermined
Acres: 10,817
Containment: 49%
- Gray Fire
Washington: 3.5 miles northwest of Cheney
Cause: Undetermined
Acres: 10,085
Containment: 85%
- Sourdough Fire
Washington: 6 miles northeast of Newhalem
Cause: Lightning
Acres: 6,221 acres
Containment: 30%
- Bedrock Fire
Oregon: 10 miles northeast of Lowell
Cause: Undetermined
Acres: 31,579
Containment: 71%
- Flat Fire
Oregon: 2 miles southeast of Agness
Cause: Undetermined
Acres: 34,242
Containment: 58%
- Pothole Fire
Oregon: 9 miles Southeast of McKenzie Bridge
Cause: undetermined
Acres: 99
Containment: 0%
- Horse Creek Fire
Oregon: 1 mile southeast of McKenzie Bridge
Cause: Lightning
Acres: 597
Containment: 0%
- Ridge Fire
Oregon: 24 miles northwest of Diamond Lake
Cause: Undetermined
Acres: 150
Containment: 0%
- Petes Lake Fire
Oregon: 25 miles northwest of Sunriver
Cause: Lightning
Acres: 300
Containment: 0%
- Crater Creek Fire
Washington: 20 miles northwest of Orovill
Cause: Undetermined
Acres: 5,055
Containment: 6%
- Blue Lake Fire
Washington: 24 miles west of Winthrop
Cause: Undetermined
Acres: 950
Containment: 31%
- Brice Creek Fire
Oregon: 9 miles southwest of Oakridg
Cause: Undetermined
Acres: 125
Containment: 0%
- Dinner Fire
Oregon: 11 miles southwest of Oakridge
Cause: Lightning
Acres: 150
Containment: 0%
