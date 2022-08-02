PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 2022 wildfire season has taken off in Oregon and Washington with dozens of fires now reported. This is a roundup of the biggest fires in the Pacific Northwest as of August 2, 2022.

Vantage Highway Fire

The Vantage Highway Fire started on August 1 and as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday has consumed 8,000 acres, or 12.5 square miles, according to the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team. Officials said 10% of the fire is contained.

A Level 2 “BE PREPARED” evacuation notice was issued overnight for the town of Vantage. At 9 p.m. Monday, a Level 3 “GET OUT NOW” evacuation advisory was issued for residents on Lakeview Drive, Columbia Avenue and Brown Street at Vantage, but those orders were ultimately cut back as firefighters minimized the threat. Those residents can return to their homes but are advised to stay alert, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.

Fly Creek Fire

Evacuation orders are still in place around Lake Billy Chinook Tuesday as the Fly Creek Fire continues burning, now at 280 acres with 25% containment.

The Level 3 “GO NOW” evacuation order remains in place for Perry South and Monty campgrounds, but officials scaled the notice for Three Rivers down to a Level 1.

Firefighters have the majority of a bulldozer line built so it doesn’t spread further, however, officials said they are continuing to establish and connect control lines around the edge of the fire.

Windigo Fire

The Windigo Fire is burning more than 1,300 acres in the Umpqua National Forest, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.

The forest service said the blaze is 0% contained. The fire is actively burning in timber nearly 20 miles southwest of La Pine near Crescent Lake.

Potter Fire

The Potter Fire, which was first reported on the morning of July 31, has spread to 400 acres and is 0% contained, officials said. It is burning near the south side of Potter Mountain on the Middle Fork Ranger District, closing the trail section between OR 138 and Summit Lake.

Tolo Mountain Fire

The Tolo Mountain Fire is now 75% contained and remains 41 acres. Crews will stay in place until full containment is reached. The local Type 3 team will hand the management of the fire back to the Crescent Ranger District at 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 2