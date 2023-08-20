PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wildfire smoke filled the skies over Oregon and Washington Sunday, degrading the air quality from British Columbia down to California.

Here is an overview of the current big fires in Oregon and Washington.

Lookout Fire, Lane County, Oregon

The Lookout Fire in Lane County, which started by lightning on Aug. 5, has burned 10,521 acres after it began 3 miles north of McKenzie Bridge. A total of 959 personnel are battling the blaze, which continues to move towards the north and northeast. To date, no structures have burned due to the Lookout Fire.

There are some evacuations in place for the Lookout Fire. Here is the latest information from Lane County.

Bedrock Fire, Lane County, Oregon

Since the Bedrock Fire began July 22, it has burned 30,300 acres in the Willamette National Forest and is now 35% contained. Level 2 and 3 evacuations remain in place on the Bedrock fire. A searchable evacuation map with fire perimeters is on the Lane County website. There is an evacuation center for people and small pets at Lowell High School for evacuees from the Bedrock and Lookout Fires. There is a large animal shelter at the Lane County Fairgrounds in Eugene.

Gray Fire west of Spokane

The Gray Fire, just west of Spokane near Medical Lake, began Aug. 18 and is now more than 10,000 acres. The fire started near Gray Road, west of Medical Lake and quickly spread by wind to the east. Shifting winds pushed the fire to the southwest, burning along and spotting across I-90. Crews from around the region have continued to arrive in the area, focusing on structure protection and securing line. So far at least 185 structures have been lost.

Level 2 and Level 3 evacuations are in place. The containment date is estimated to be Aug. 30, 2023.

Oregon Road Fire, Spokane County, Washington

The Oregon Road Fire north of Spokane near Ele tripled in size in the past day. It’s burned more than 9,000 acres so far and is uncontained. Level 3 evacuations (Go Now) are in effect in that area.

Information from Inciweb