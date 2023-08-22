PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Despite skies clearing over Portland, wildfires are still raging around the Pacific Northwest.

Here is an overview of the current big fires in Oregon and Washington.

Lookout Fire, Lane and Linn counties, Oregon

The Lookout Fire in Lane and Linn Counites, which started by lightning on Aug. 5, has burned 12,188 acres since it began 3 miles north of McKenzie Bridge. A total of 1,061 personnel are battling the blaze, which continues to move toward the north and northeast. The fire remains listed at 5% contained.

There are some evacuations in place for the Lookout Fire. Here is the latest information from Lane County.

In Linn County, there is a Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation in place for Olallie Campground, Trail Bridge Reservoir & Campground and the trails and roadways north of the Linn County line and west of Highway 126.

Bedrock Fire, Lane County, Oregon

The Bedrock Fire, which began July 22, has burned 30,554 acres in the Willamette National Forest and is listed as 35% contained. Both Level 2 and 3 evacuations remain in place on the Bedrock fire.

A searchable evacuation map with fire perimeters is on the Lane County website. There is an evacuation center for people and small pets at Lowell High School for evacuees from the Bedrock and Lookout Fires. There is a large animal shelter at the Lane County Fairgrounds in Eugene.

Gray Fire, west of Spokane

The Gray Fire, just west of Spokane near Medical Lake, began Aug. 18 and is listed at 10,016 acres. In their most recent update, officials said the fire is 25% contained. The fire started near Gray Road, west of Medical Lake and quickly spread by wind to the east. Shifting winds pushed the fire to the southwest, burning along and spotting across I-90.

Crews from around the region have continued to arrive in the area, focusing on structure protection and securing line. So far, at least 185 structures have been lost.

Evacuations remain in place, although certain areas had their evacuation levels lowered on Monday. Up-to-date maps are available online.

Shelters are available at Spokane Falls Community College large animals can be taken to the Spokane County Fairgrounds for shelter.

Information from Inciweb

Oregon Road Fire, Spokane County, Washington

The Oregon Road Fire north of Spokane has grown to 11,036 acres so far and has no containment listed. Level 3 evacuations (Go Now) are in effect in the area around Elk, Wash.