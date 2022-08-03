PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 2022 wildfire season has taken off in Oregon and Washington with dozens of fires now reported. This is a roundup of the biggest fires in the Pacific Northwest as of August 3, 2022.

Dodge/Miller Fire

Evacuation advisories were issued in Wasco County, Oregon as the Dodge/Miller Fire burns through the Pine Grove area, officials announced Tuesday.

As of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, officials report the fire has doubled in size and 0% is contained.

A Level 3 “GET OUT NOW” evacuation advisory has been issued from Victor Road and Walters Road North to the south side of 216 to Highway 197, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office announced. Additionally, officials called a Level 2 “BE PREPARED” evacuation order for the east side of 197 and all of Oak Spring Road to 216, along with the city of Maupin.

Vantage Highway Fire

The Vantage Highway Fire started on August 1 and as of 7 a.m. Wednesday has consumed 10,500 acres, or 16.4 square miles, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. Officials said 18% of the fire is contained.

Fire crews confirmed a cabin and three outbuildings were destroyed in the fire.

Residents of Vantage are not under any evacuation notices as of Tuesday night. Prior to this, a Level 2 “BE PREPARED” evacuation notice was issued before being upgraded at 9 p.m. Monday to a Level 3 “GET OUT NOW” evacuation advisory. Those orders were ultimately cut back as firefighters minimized the threat — allowing residents to return to their homes.

Fly Creek Fire

Evacuation orders are still in place around Lake Billy Chinook Tuesday as the Fly Creek Fire continues burning, now at 280 acres and as of 6:55 p.m. Tuesday 80% of the fire was contained.

The Level 3 “GO NOW” evacuation order remains in place for Perry South and Monty campgrounds, but officials scaled the notice for Three Rivers down to a Level 1.

Firefighters have the majority of a bulldozer line built so it doesn’t spread further, however, officials said they are continuing to establish and connect control lines around the edge of the fire.

Windigo Fire

Fire crews have gained some ground at the Windigo Fire, with about 978 acres still burning Wednesday.

On Tuesday, an estimated 1,200 acres was burning in the Umpqua National Forest, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.

The forest service said the blaze is 0% contained. The fire is actively burning in timber nearly 20 miles southwest of La Pine near Crescent Lake.

Potter Fire

The Potter Fire, which was first reported on the morning of July 31, has grown to 97 acres while containment remains at 0%, according to officials.

On Monday, the Northwest Interagency reported the fire grew an additional 340 acres, but officials said Tuesday night the acreage was reduced to 85 due to “more accurate mapping.”

It is burning near the south side of Potter Mountain on the Middle Fork Ranger District, closing the trail section between OR 138 and Summit Lake.

Beech Creek Fire

The Beech Creek Fire near Long Creek is burning 248 acres and is 15% contained, officials announced Wednesday. The fire is reportedly threatening nearby structures

Tolo Mountain Fire

The Tolo Mountain Fire is now 75% contained and remains 41 acres. Crews will stay in place until full containment is reached. The local Type 3 team will hand the management of the fire back to the Crescent Ranger District at 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 2