PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the 2022 wildfire season marches on in Oregon and Washington, dozens of fires of various sizes have been reported. This is a roundup of the biggest fires in the Pacific Northwest as of Friday, August 5, 2022.

Vantage Highway Fire

The Vantage Highway Fire started on August 1 and as of Friday morning, covers 26,490 acres — 2.5 times the size reported Wednesday night, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. Despite the fire’s growth, officials said it’s reached 35% containment.

There is “sizable pockets” of area within the 26,490 acre perimeter that officials said is unburned. When taking this into account, the fire’s total acreage was about 17,000 as of Thursday night, according to the Southeast Washington Interagency Management Team.

Fire crews confirmed the blaze threatened a dozen residences and 10 minor structures.

Residents of Vantage are not under any evacuation notices as of Wednesday night. Prior to this, a Level 2 “BE PREPARED” evacuation notice was issued before being upgraded at 9 p.m. Monday to a Level 3 “GET OUT NOW” evacuation advisory. Those orders were ultimately cut back as firefighters minimized the threat — allowing residents to return to their homes.

Riparia Fire

The Riparia Fire was first reported near Central Ferry, Wash. around 4:30 p.m. Thursday and prompted evacuations shortly after.

Parts of Whitman County are still under Level 3 “Go Now” and Level 2 “Be Set” evacuation notices, officials announced Friday morning.

The Riparia Fire has already burned about 3,000 acres and is growing.

Miller Road Fire

Evacuation advisories were issued in Wasco County, Oregon as the Miller Road Fire burns through the Pine Grove area, officials announced Tuesday.

As of Friday morning, officials reported the fire is still burning a whopping 11,186 acres and is now 25% contained. At least one residence has been destroyed by the blaze.

A Level 3 “GET OUT NOW” evacuation advisory has been issued from Victor Road and Walters Road North to the south side of 216 to Highway 197, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office announced. Additionally, officials called a Level 2 “BE PREPARED” evacuation order for the east side of 197 and all of Oak Spring Road to 216, along with the city of Maupin.

Cow Canyon Fire

Although the blaze was only reported to be about 5 acres big when it first sparked on Wednesday, the Cow Canyon Fire has since grown to 5,600 acres as of Thursday night, according to Central Washington Fire Information. It remains at 0% containment.

In Yakima County, a Level 3 “GO NOW” evacuation order has been issued on Malloy Road, north to the Kittitas County line. A Level 2 “GET READY” order is in place from Mallow Road down to Wenas Lake.

Central Washington Fire Info says the Selah Civic Center has an open shelter for evacuees.

Over in Kittitas County, a Level 3 evacuation is in place for all residences south and west of the Umptanum Rd/Shushuskin Rd intersection. This includes Overlook Road, Coyote Run, Long Tom Canyon Rad, Umptanum Road, Durr Road and Wenas Road.

A Level 2 evacuation is ordered for all residences and roads southof Manastash Road and west of Umptanum Road. That includes Mellergaard Road, Strande Road, Blazing Sky Lane, Victory Lane, Cove Road, Aspen Drive, Cove Lane, Orrion Road, Mitchell Road and Manastash Canyon.

Windigo Fire

Fire crews report they have gained some ground at the Windigo Fire, with about 978 acres still burning Friday morning.

The forest service said the blaze is 0% contained. The fire is actively burning in timber nearly 20 miles southwest of La Pine near Crescent Lake.

Potter Fire

The Potter Fire, which was first reported on the morning of July 31, stands at 125 acres while containment remains 0%, according to officials.

On Monday, the Northwest Interagency reported the fire grew an additional 340 acres, but officials said Tuesday night the acreage was reduced to 85 due to “more accurate mapping.”

It is burning near the south side of Potter Mountain on the Middle Fork Ranger District, closing the trail section between OR 138 and Summit Lake.

Cedar Creek Fire

Lightning is being blamed for another new fire, this time in Lane County.

The lightning-caused Cedar Creek Fire in Lane County expanded 500-plus new acres, is now burning 830 acres west of the Black Creek Trailhead, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. Officials called this blaze and the Potter Fire significant.

The fire forced officials to shut down Forest Roads 2421 and 2424. Trails and trailheads on the west side of Waldo Lake are also closed.

Fly Creek Fire

The 274 acre Fly Creek Fire burning near Lake Billy Chinook was 80% contained as of Thursday morning.

As of Thursday evening, the evacuation orders have been lifted for the Three Rivers area, along with Perry South and Monty campgrounds. However, officials say fire crews will still be at Perry South on Friday.

Firefighters have the majority of a bulldozer line built so it doesn’t spread further, but, officials said they are continuing to establish and connect control lines around the edge of the fire.

Beech Creek Fire

The Beech Creek Fire near Long Creek is burning 248 acres and is 25% contained, officials noted Friday morning. The fire reportedly threatened nearby structures.

Tolo Mountain Fire

The Tolo Mountain Fire was 75% contained and 41 acres as of Tuesday. Crews will stay in place until full containment is reached.