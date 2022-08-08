

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A weekend heat wave did nothing to dim the wildfires burning around Oregon and Washington at this time. But fire crews are making progress on them. This is a roundup of the biggest fires inn the region as of Monday, August 8, 2022

Vantage Highway Fire

The Vantage Highway Fire started on August 1 and as of Monday morning, covers 32,284 acres , according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. Despite the fire’s growth, officials said it’s reached 75% containment.

The fire is fully secure along the southern, eastern and northern perimeters, officials said. Some resources have been reassigned to the Cow Canyon Fire.

Fire crews confirmed the blaze threatened nearly a dozen residences and 9 minor structures.

Miller Road Fire

On Monday, officials reported the fire is burning 10,847 acres and is now 98% contained. At least one residence has been destroyed by the blaze.

Crews are now working on mop-up around the perimeter and will begin to demobilize resources on Monday.

Cow Canyon Fire

Although the blaze was only reported to be about 5 acres big when it first sparked on Wednesday, the Cow Canyon Fire has since grown to 4,633 acres as of Monday morning, according to Central Washington Fire Information. On Monday, officials said it is now 20% contained.

Level 2 and 3 evacuations are in place on the Cow Canyon Fire in both Yakima and Kittias counties.

Yakima evacuations

Kittias evacuations

Windigo Fire

Fire crews successfully dug the entire perimeter around the Windigo Fire, with 1,052 acres still burning on Monday.

Officials said the blaze is 25% contained. The fire is actively burning in timber nearly 20 miles southwest of La Pine near Crescent Lake.

Potter Fire

The Potter Fire, first reported on the morning of July 31, stands at 185 acres while containment remains 0%, officials announced Monday. But a fire line has been dug around the entire perimeter.

On Friday afternoon, the U.S. Department of Forestry announced the emergency closure of both the Willamette and Umpqua National Forests due to the blaze.

It is burning near the south side of Potter Mountain on the Middle Fork Ranger District, closing the trail section between OR 138 and Summit Lake.

Cedar Creek Fire

Lightning is being blamed for this fire in Lane County.

The Cedar Creek Fire expanded 500-plus new acres is now burning 1,822 acres west of the Black Creek Trailhead, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. On Monday, officials reported the fire is 0% contained.

The fire forced officials to shut down Forest Roads 2421 and 2424. Trails and trailheads on the west side of Waldo Lake are also closed.

Beech Creek Fire

The Beech Creek Fire near Long Creek is burning 155 acres and is 69% contained, officials noted Monday. The fire reportedly threatened nearby structures.