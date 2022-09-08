PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is slated to speak to the media and residents on the current wildfire situation in the state and the red flag warnings in place starting on Friday through Saturday for much of the region.

During Thursday afternoon’s press conference, the governor will also address how the state is responding and what individuals can do to be prepared, according to her office.

Gov. Brown will be joined by individuals from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the Oregon Department of Forestry, the Oregon Department of Emergency Management, Portland General Electric and PacifiCorp.

The press conference begins at 3:00 p.m. and will be streamed in this article.

Power could be shut off to tens of thousands of customers across Oregon as red flag warnings have been issued for Friday through Saturday as a wind event hits the region, raising concerns it will worsen wildfire conditions throughout the state.

Stay with KOIN 6 News as this story develops.