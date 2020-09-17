Oregon wildfire recovery: How to apply for FEMA help

An aerial view of the Coleman Creek Estates in Phoenix, Oregon after recent wildfires devastated the town (photo courtesy @rotorshawn).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As crews continue to fight wildfires across the state, federal resources are being made available for those who have lost everything in the infernos.

Oregon officials are encouraging residents in the following counties to apply for FEMA’s Individual Assistance programs: Clackamas, Douglas, Jackson, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn and Marion.

The program’s funds include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, along with low-cost loans to cover uninsured property loss.

Those who wish to apply can do so the following ways via phone or online:

Go to DisasterAssistance.gov or on a smartphone or tablet at m.fema.gov

Download the FEMA app

Calling 1-800-621-3362 (FEMA) or TTY 1-800-462-7585 for people with speech and hearing disabilities. If you use 711-Relay or Video Relay Services (VRS), call 1-800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. PDT, seven days a week.

State officials say at least eight people have died, and nine others are still listed as missing across the state after more than 30 fires started Sept. 7 amid a historic windstorm that fueled flames.

More than 3,000 have sought shelter since last Monday, with the majority in non-congregate shelters, according to the American Red Cross. More than 1,300 Oregonians have registered for individual assistance with FEMA as of Thursday.