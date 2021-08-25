Oregon wildfire roundup: Aug. 25, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the summer winds to a close, Oregon fire crews continue to battle blazes across the state, ranging in size and containment.

Among these, the state has three fires larger than 15,000 acres — and under 30 percent containment.

The Middle Fork Complex is burning southeast of Eugene near Oakridge. As of Wednesday, the 16,527-acre group of fires was 10 percent contained. Authorities in Lane County have issued evacuation orders for some in the area.

One firefighter battling the Gale Fire, part of the Middle Fork Complex, died when he was struck by a falling tree Monday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said.

Frumencio Ruiz Carapia, 56, of Medford, was just one of more than 600 firefighters working on the complex.

The Rough Patch Complex is encompassing more than 25,000 acres, and it is only 3 percent contained, according to incident command teams. The complex began in late July because of a lightning strike, and 402 firefighters are currently assigned to the fires.

The Devil’s Knob Complex is also more than 25,000 acres in size, and firefighters have the group 25 percent contained. Officials said the complex began Aug. 3 because of lightning.

The Bull Complex, although smaller, is 7,464 acres and out of control, fire officials said. It is burning about 100 miles southeast of Portland. There are 463 firefighters assigned to the Bull Complex, which investigators said started Aug. 2 from lightning.

An overview of the major wildfires in Oregon, listed by the date they started

Jack Fire

Began July 5, Cause: human

23,823 acres, 53% contained

Information: Jack Fire

Rough Patch Fire

Began July 29, Cause: lightning

25,711 acres, 3% contained

Information: Rough Patch Fire

Middle Fork Complex

Began July 29, Cause: lightning

16,527 acres, 10% contained

Information: Middle Fork Complex

Skyline Ridge Complex

Began Aug. 1, Cause: lightning

5,760 acres, 95% contained

Information: Skyline Ridge Complex

Bull Complex

Began Aug. 2, Cause: lightning

7,464 acres, 0% contained

Information: Bull Complex

Black Butte Fire

Began Aug. 3, Cause: lightning

22,445 acres, 89% contained

Information: Black Butte Fire

Devil’s Knob Complex

Began Aug. 3, Cause: lightning

25,136 acres, 25% contained

Information: Devil’s Knob Fire