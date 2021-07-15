Evacuations lifted after brush fire sparks near Canby

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 400,000 acres have collectively been burned in the Oregon wildfires in recent days — more than 15 times the amount of land torched at this point a year ago.

The Bootleg Fire continues to be the largest wildfire in the United States.

This overview of wildfires in Oregon and Southwest Washington is listed chronologically, with the newest fire at the top.

Brush fire near Canby

Began July 14, cause unknown

Contained

A brush fire started burning Wednesday afternoon between Canby and Oregon City, prompting evacuations which were lifted a few hours later.

Highway 99E was closed in both directions between mileposts 13 and 18 while crews worked to contain the blaze. Level 3 evacuations — which were issued for a quarter-mile area around South End Road — were lifted by 8:30 p.m. Level 2 evacuations were lifted earlier in the evening.

Game Hog Creek Fire

July 3, reignited July 13

70 acres 0% containment

The Game Hog Creek Fire in the Tillamook State Forest is burning about 22 miles northwest of Forest Grove. It is 70 acres with zero containment as of Wednesday night. However, forestry officials said fire lines are still being built and the fire’s spread has been largely halted.

A firefighter douses the Game Hog Creek Fire in the Tillamook State Forest. July 2021. (ODF)

The Game Hog Creek Fire burning in the Tillamook State Forest. July 2021. (ODF)

Officials say it’s burning in timber and slash north of Highway 6. The fire initially sparked on July 3 and was contained before it reached more than 6 acres. It had been quiet up until Tuesday — but rising winds in the evening reportedly caused the flames to jump control lines.

Forestry officials said work will continue through Wednesday night and they expect little growth. Crews will continue building containment lines Thursday and, if all goes according to plan, will start mopping up and cooling hot spots within the fire’s interior.

Darlene Fire

Began July 12, unknown cause

Officially 588 acres

The Darlene Fire erupted late Monday afternoon and grew to nearly 600 acres as of Wednesday morning. The fire is about 2 miles southeast of La Pine and moving to the southeast, between Finley Butte Road and state Highway 31, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said.

There is a Level 2 evacuation notice for the areas south of the Deschutes County line including the Sun Forest Estates, Split Rail subdivision and Antelope Meadows

La Pine Middle School is a temporary evacuation point and the La Pine rodeo grounds opened to accept animals.

Bruler Fire

Began July 12, unknown cause

90 acres

The Bruler Fire, near Detroit, began flaming on Monday, estimated to be around 100 acres as of Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service said that GOES-West visible satellite imagery showed a “decent column of smoke rising from a location a few miles south of Detroit Lake.”

No communities are currently threatened by the blaze. However, people are asked to avoid Daly lake, Tule lake, the Old Cascade Crest trails, Forest Roads 11 (Straight Creek Road/Quartzville Road), Forest Road 10 leading south from Detroit Lake, along with Forest Roads 1161, 1133 and 1012.

Grandview Fire

Began July 11, unknown cause

5971 acres 10% containment

The Grandview Fire first sparked around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, burning lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry and on the Crooked River National Grassland. As of Wednesday night, the Grandview Fire was burning around 5,971 acres and is 14% contained, with 829 personnel involved in fighting the blaze.

The governor declared this fire a conflagration, bringing additional resources to support the containment efforts. Task forces from Marion, Yamhill, Linn, Benton, Lane, Umatilla and Columbia counties, along with a Clackamas County hand crew are working to protect the 421 homes that are currently threatened by the fire.

Containment lines are in place near the most populated areas to the east and south. Crews will continue working to hold and strengthen those edges.

Red Cross has set up a temporary evacuation shelter at Sisters Middle School.

Lyle Hill Fire

Began July 11, unknown cause

301 acres, 10% containment

A wildfire in Southwest Washington is estimated to be about 135 acres and is 40% contained as of Wednesday night, according to officials. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There is an Evacuation level 1 (Be Ready) for Milepost 2 towards Milepost 4.5 at the intersection of Thanksgiving Lane and Alder Springs Road.

Approximately 136 personnel are involved in the firefighting efforts.

Bootleg Fire

Began July 6, unknown cause

212,377 acres 5% containment

The Bootleg Fire, which began July 6 in Klamath County, is the largest in the nation right now at roughly 212,377 acres. For reference, that is more than twice the size of Portland.

As of Wednesday night, the blaze was 5% contained and 1,716 total personnel were assisting in the firefighting efforts. It’s not known what sparked this blaze.

A pyrocumulonimbus cloud exploding from the flames of the Bootleg Fire in Southern Oregon on Wednesday. Imagine a massive storm cloud with hail, gusty winds, lightning… then add fire and dense smoke to the mix. 🔥 @NWSMedford @KOINNews #ORwildfires pic.twitter.com/T2Z5hVEIOP — Kelley Bayern (@KelleyKOIN) July 15, 2021

Evacuation efforts are rapidly changing, officials said.

The latest evacuation information is provided in an interactive map for Lake and Klamath counties.

The Bootleg Fire continues to burn actively on the Fremont-Winema National Forest, approximately 11 miles northeast of the town of Sprague River. Due to the size and complexity of the Bootleg Fire, the fire will be managed using two zones — in the north and in the south.

“We’re making steady progress where winds and terrain allow,” said Rob Allen, Incident Commander for PNW2 Incident Management Team. “But for the third day in a row, firefighters had to disengage at times for their safety and weather isn’t going to change for the foreseeable future.”

Fire officials estimate the Bootleg Fire won’t be contained until the end of November.

An aerial view of the Bootleg Fire, July 14, 2021 (Inciweb)

Smoke fills the air near the Bootleg Fire, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, near Sprague River, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

Fire from the Bootleg Fire glows in the distance on Tuesday morning, July, 13, 2021 near Bly, Ore. An army of firefighters is working in hot, dry and windy weather to contain fires chewing through wilderness and burning homes across drought-stricken Western states. A high-pressure system that created the second intense heat wave of the year is weakening Tuesday, but temperatures are forecast to remain above normal on the lines of more than 60 active large fires. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

Smoke fills the air near the Bootleg Fire, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, near Sprague River, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

The Bootleg Fire smoke plume grows over a single tree on Monday, July, 12, 2021 near Bly, Ore. An army of firefighters is working in hot, dry and windy weather to contain fires chewing through wilderness and burning homes across drought-stricken Western states. A high-pressure system that created the second intense heat wave of the year is weakening Tuesday, but temperatures are forecast to remain above normal on the lines of more than 60 active large fires. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

The house on Marc Valens’ ranch before the Bootleg Fire swept through. (Courtesy of Marc Valen)

The remains of the studio on Marc Valens’ ranch after the Bootleg Fire swept through. (Courtesy of Marc Valen)

The studio on Marc Valens’ ranch before the Bootleg Fire swept through. (Courtesy of Marc Valen)

The remains of the caretaker’s cabin on Marc Valens’ ranch after the Bootleg Fire swept through. (Courtesy of Marc Valen)

A cabin on Marc Valens’ ranch before the Bootleg Fire swept through. (Courtesy of Marc Valen)

A cabin on Marc Valens’ ranch before the Bootleg Fire swept through. (Courtesy of Marc Valen)

The remains of a cabin after the Bootleg Fire swept through Marc Valens’ ranch. (Courtesy of Marc Valen)

Jack Fire

Began July 5, unknown cause

13,907 acres 20% containment

The Jack Fire in Douglas County was listed as 13,795 acres as of Wednesday night. Officials say it is just 15% contained at this time. The Jack Fire currently is 100% on Forest Service Managed Land.

The Jack Fire was first reported around 5 p.m. on July 5. Flames are burning north of State Highway 138 and east of Jack Creek Road. Crews say between the steep terrain, fuels and inaccessibility, the fire grew rapidly.

Areas of the Umpqua National Forest were ordered closed until February 28, 2022, unless rescinded sooner.