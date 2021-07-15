Evacuations lifted after brush fire sparks near Canby

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 400,000 acres have collectively been burned in the Oregon wildfires in recent days — more than 15 times the amount of land torched at this point a year ago.
The Bootleg Fire continues to be the largest wildfire in the United States.
This overview of wildfires in Oregon and Southwest Washington is listed chronologically, with the newest fire at the top.
Sign up for public alerts here
Brush fire near Canby
Began July 14, cause unknown
Contained
A brush fire started burning Wednesday afternoon between Canby and Oregon City, prompting evacuations which were lifted a few hours later.
Highway 99E was closed in both directions between mileposts 13 and 18 while crews worked to contain the blaze. Level 3 evacuations — which were issued for a quarter-mile area around South End Road — were lifted by 8:30 p.m. Level 2 evacuations were lifted earlier in the evening.
Game Hog Creek Fire
July 3, reignited July 13
70 acres 0% containment
The Game Hog Creek Fire in the Tillamook State Forest is burning about 22 miles northwest of Forest Grove. It is 70 acres with zero containment as of Wednesday night. However, forestry officials said fire lines are still being built and the fire’s spread has been largely halted.
Officials say it’s burning in timber and slash north of Highway 6. The fire initially sparked on July 3 and was contained before it reached more than 6 acres. It had been quiet up until Tuesday — but rising winds in the evening reportedly caused the flames to jump control lines.
Forestry officials said work will continue through Wednesday night and they expect little growth. Crews will continue building containment lines Thursday and, if all goes according to plan, will start mopping up and cooling hot spots within the fire’s interior.
Darlene Fire
Began July 12, unknown cause
Officially 588 acres
The Darlene Fire erupted late Monday afternoon and grew to nearly 600 acres as of Wednesday morning. The fire is about 2 miles southeast of La Pine and moving to the southeast, between Finley Butte Road and state Highway 31, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said.
There is a Level 2 evacuation notice for the areas south of the Deschutes County line including the Sun Forest Estates, Split Rail subdivision and Antelope Meadows
Evacuation information for the Darlene Fire
La Pine Middle School is a temporary evacuation point and the La Pine rodeo grounds opened to accept animals.
Bruler Fire
Began July 12, unknown cause
90 acres
The Bruler Fire, near Detroit, began flaming on Monday, estimated to be around 100 acres as of Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service said that GOES-West visible satellite imagery showed a “decent column of smoke rising from a location a few miles south of Detroit Lake.”
No communities are currently threatened by the blaze. However, people are asked to avoid Daly lake, Tule lake, the Old Cascade Crest trails, Forest Roads 11 (Straight Creek Road/Quartzville Road), Forest Road 10 leading south from Detroit Lake, along with Forest Roads 1161, 1133 and 1012.
Grandview Fire
Began July 11, unknown cause
5971 acres 10% containment
The Grandview Fire first sparked around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, burning lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry and on the Crooked River National Grassland. As of Wednesday night, the Grandview Fire was burning around 5,971 acres and is 14% contained, with 829 personnel involved in fighting the blaze.
The governor declared this fire a conflagration, bringing additional resources to support the containment efforts. Task forces from Marion, Yamhill, Linn, Benton, Lane, Umatilla and Columbia counties, along with a Clackamas County hand crew are working to protect the 421 homes that are currently threatened by the fire.
Information: Grandview Fire
Containment lines are in place near the most populated areas to the east and south. Crews will continue working to hold and strengthen those edges.
Red Cross has set up a temporary evacuation shelter at Sisters Middle School.
Lyle Hill Fire
Began July 11, unknown cause
301 acres, 10% containment
A wildfire in Southwest Washington is estimated to be about 135 acres and is 40% contained as of Wednesday night, according to officials. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Evacuation information for Lyle Hill Fire
There is an Evacuation level 1 (Be Ready) for Milepost 2 towards Milepost 4.5 at the intersection of Thanksgiving Lane and Alder Springs Road.
Approximately 136 personnel are involved in the firefighting efforts.
Bootleg Fire
Began July 6, unknown cause
212,377 acres 5% containment
The Bootleg Fire, which began July 6 in Klamath County, is the largest in the nation right now at roughly 212,377 acres. For reference, that is more than twice the size of Portland.
As of Wednesday night, the blaze was 5% contained and 1,716 total personnel were assisting in the firefighting efforts. It’s not known what sparked this blaze.
Evacuation efforts are rapidly changing, officials said.
The latest evacuation information is provided in an interactive map for Lake and Klamath counties.
The Bootleg Fire continues to burn actively on the Fremont-Winema National Forest, approximately 11 miles northeast of the town of Sprague River. Due to the size and complexity of the Bootleg Fire, the fire will be managed using two zones — in the north and in the south.
Information: Bootleg Fire
“We’re making steady progress where winds and terrain allow,” said Rob Allen, Incident Commander for PNW2 Incident Management Team. “But for the third day in a row, firefighters had to disengage at times for their safety and weather isn’t going to change for the foreseeable future.”
Fire officials estimate the Bootleg Fire won’t be contained until the end of November.
Jack Fire
Began July 5, unknown cause
13,907 acres 20% containment
The Jack Fire in Douglas County was listed as 13,795 acres as of Wednesday night. Officials say it is just 15% contained at this time. The Jack Fire currently is 100% on Forest Service Managed Land.
Full Jack Fire evacuation map
Latest Jack Fire evacuation information
The Jack Fire was first reported around 5 p.m. on July 5. Flames are burning north of State Highway 138 and east of Jack Creek Road. Crews say between the steep terrain, fuels and inaccessibility, the fire grew rapidly.
Areas of the Umpqua National Forest were ordered closed until February 28, 2022, unless rescinded sooner.