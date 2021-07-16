Oregon wildfire roundup, July 16, 2021

A road sign is seen charred on the North East side of the Bootleg Fire, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, near Sprague River, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Bootleg Fire continues to be the largest wildfire in the United States, and is now about 7% contained. However, officials believe this fire won’t be contained until the end of November.

The fires are growing but more slowly. However, more than 400,000 acres have collectively burned in the Oregon wildfires in recent days — more than 15 times the amount of land torched at this point a year ago.

This overview of wildfires in Oregon and Southwest Washington is listed chronologically, with the newest fire at the top.

Game Hog Creek Fire

July 3, reignited July 13

130 acres 0% containment

The Game Hog Creek Fire in the Tillamook State Forest is burning about 22 miles northwest of Forest Grove. It is 130 acres as of late Thursday. Forestry officials said the firelines firefighters dug to control the Game Hog Creek Fire have held.

Cooler air off the ocean is expected to move inland over the fire on Friday, which should also aid firefighters.

Most of the Tillamook State Forest remains open to visitors with the exception of Drift Creek and Idiot Creek forest roads and the Fear and Loaming mountain bike trail due. These are closed due to fire activity in the area.

Darlene Fire

Began July 12, unknown cause

686 acres, 1% contained

The Darlene Fire erupted late Monday afternoon and as of Thursday evening is currently listed at 686 acres and is 1% contained. The fire is about 2 miles southeast of La Pine and moving to the southeast, between Finley Butte Road and state Highway 31, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said.

La Pine Middle School is a temporary evacuation point and the La Pine rodeo grounds opened to accept animals.

Bruler Fire

Began July 12, unknown cause

155 acres

Estimated containment: July 24

The Bruler Fire, near Detroit, began flaming on Monday and is estimated to be around 155 acres as of Thursday morning. The National Weather Service said that GOES-West visible satellite imagery showed a “decent column of smoke rising from a location a few miles south of Detroit Lake.”

No communities are currently threatened by the blaze. However, people are asked to avoid Daly lake, Tule lake, the Old Cascade Crest trails, Forest Roads 11 (Straight Creek Road/Quartzville Road), Forest Road 10 leading south from Detroit Lake, along with Forest Roads 1161, 1133 and 1012.

Grandview Fire

Began July 11, unknown cause

5971 acres 14% containment

The Grandview Fire first sparked around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, burning lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry and on the Crooked River National Grassland. As of Thursday night, the Grandview Fire was burning around 5,971 acres and is 14% contained, with 829 personnel involved in fighting the blaze.

Six Oregon Air National Guard helicopters are arriving to support ground crews on Friday. This extra assistance will aid firefighters in keeping the Grandview Fire inside the established containment lines

Containment lines are in place near the most populated areas to the east and south. Crews will continue working to hold and strengthen those edges.

The governor declared this fire a conflagration, bringing additional resources to support the containment efforts. Task forces from Marion, Yamhill, Linn, Benton, Lane, Umatilla and Columbia counties, along with a Clackamas County hand crew are working to protect the 421 homes that are currently threatened by the fire.

Red Cross has set up a temporary evacuation shelter at Sisters Middle School.

Lyle Hill Fire

Began July 11, unknown cause

135 acres, 40% containment

A wildfire in Southwest Washington is estimated to be about 135 acres and is 40% contained as of Thursday night, according to officials. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

One firefighter was injured on Wednesday while fighting the Lyle Hill Fire. Officials say poison ivy has also been an issue for fire crews in the area.

There is an Evacuation level 1 (Be Ready) for Milepost 2 towards Milepost 4.5 at the intersection of Thanksgiving Lane and Alder Springs Road.

Approximately 100 personnel are involved in the firefighting efforts.

Bootleg Fire

Began July 6, unknown cause

227,234 acres 7% containment

The Bootleg Fire, which began July 6 in Klamath County, is the largest in the nation right now at roughly 227,234 acres. For reference, that is larger than the size of New York City, more than twice the size of Portland.

As of Thursday night, the blaze was 7% contained and 1,716 total personnel were assisting in the firefighting efforts. Officials say extreme drought conditions fueled growth overnight.

It’s not known what sparked this blaze.

Evacuation efforts are rapidly changing, officials said.

The latest evacuation information is provided in an interactive map for Lake and Klamath counties.

The Bootleg Fire continues to burn actively on the Fremont-Winema National Forest, approximately 11 miles northeast of the town of Sprague River. Due to the size and complexity of the Bootleg Fire, the fire will be managed using two zones — in the north and in the south.

The fire will continue to be extremely active in unchecked portions of the perimeter, with unstable air conditions and extremely dry fuels.

Fire officials estimate the Bootleg Fire won’t be contained until the end of November.

Jack Fire

Began July 5, unknown cause

15,248 acres 20% containment

The Jack Fire in Douglas County was listed as 15,248 acres and is 20% contained as of Thursday morning. The Jack Fire currently is 100% on Forest Service Managed Land and 243 structures are being threatened.

There have been four injuries reported as a result of this blaze. A total of 776 personnel are assisting in the firefighting efforts.

The Jack Fire was first reported around 5 p.m. on July 5. Flames are burning north of State Highway 138 and east of Jack Creek Road. Crews say between the steep terrain, fuels and inaccessibility, the fire grew rapidly.

Areas of the Umpqua National Forest were ordered closed until February 28, 2022, unless rescinded sooner.