PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The hot, dry weather is keeping wildfires burning in all areas of Oregon. Gusty easterly winds in the forecast are a concern for fire officials.

Here is a list of the major fires as of Tuesday, September 6, 2022:

Double Creek Fire

The Double Creek Fire is the biggest current wildfire in Oregon, consuming 53,539 acres as of September 6. Located in the Hells Canyon Recreation Area, the fire was first spotted August 30. Some evacuations are in place. Critical fire weather conditions are expected Tuesday night through Wednesday night with hot, dry, breezy conditions. Additionally, there will be a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening. These showers/storms would produce little rain and erratic and gusty winds up to 45 mph. Nearly 700 fire personnel are assigned to this blaze about 10 miles southeast of Imnaha. Officials expect this fire to be fully contained around October 31.

Rum Creek Fire

The Rum Creek Fire in southwestern Oregon has consumed 20,029 acres as of September 6. Officials said the fire, which began August 17 from a lightning strike, is now 34% contained. At this time 1840 fire personnel are battling the blaze, which is expected to be contained around October 31, 2022.

Cedar Creek Fire

The Cedar Creek Fire began August 1 when lightning struck in the Willamette National Forest. It’s grown to 18,143 acres and is 12% contained about 15 miles east of Oakridge in southern Oregon. On September 5, the US Forest Service announced an indefinite but temporary closure of parts of the Deschutes National Forest.

The Cedar Creek fire in central Oregon (Inciweb)

Sturgill Fire

The Sturgill Fire, burning in mixed conifer on the east side of the Minam River between the North Minam River and Chaparral Cr., has so far burned 14,262 acres. Authorities are concerned about fire spreading with active backing, flanking and upslope torching runs with spotting. No containment information is available at this time but authorities believe the Sturgill Fire will be fully contained by October 31.

Nebo Fire

The Nebo Fire, about 21 miles from Enterprise near Mount Nebo, was also sparked by lightning on August 25. It is now 7277 acres but no containment information is available. About 50 fire personnel are assigned to this blaze which is expected to not be contained completely until the end of October. Some Forest Service Roads are closed until further notice.

Crockets Knob Fire

Lightning strikes were responsible for sparking the Crockets Knob Fire on August 22, 2022 about 19 miles north of Prairie City in the Malheur National Forest. As of September 6, the fire grew to 4305 acres and is 25% contained. Officials said hot and dry temps on Wednesday and Thursday, combined with “slightly unstable and gusty conditions” are a concern.

Crews working the Double Creek Fire in the Hells Canyon Recreation Area, September 4, 2022 (Inciweb)

