A smoke column built up from the Rum Creek Fire on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 (Courtesy: Josephine County)/

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Wildfires continue to rage throughout Oregon, prompting a Fire Weather Watch this weekend.

On Wednesday, Portland General Electric and Pacific Power warned Oregonians of potential power shut-offs ahead of expected critical fire danger on Friday and Saturday.

Here is a list of the major fires as of Thursday, September 8, 2022:

Double Creek Fire

The Double Creek Fire is currently Oregon’s largest wildfire burning across 63,923 acres as of Thursday morning. It is 0% contained.

Officials say the fire, near the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest and the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area, was first spotted on Aug. 30. Some evacuations are in place.

Authorities have assigned 784 personnel to the blaze and estimate it will be fully contained on Oct. 31.

Rum Creek Fire

As of Thursday morning, the Rum Creek Fire is burning across 20,029 acres and is 44% contained. Officials say the fire, in the city of Galice, was sparked by a lightening strike on Aug. 17. There are 1,377 personnel assigned to the blaze.

Authorities estimate the fire will be contained by Oct. 31.

Cedar Creek Fire

The Cedar Creek Fire began Aug. 1 after a lightening storm in the Willamette National Forest. As of Thursday, the fire spans 27,512 acres and is 18% contained about 15 miles east of Oakridge in southern Oregon.

There are 861 personnel assigned to the fire as crews estimate the blaze will be contained around Oct. 15.

Evacuations are in place in Deschutes and Lane counties.

Sturgill Fire

As of Thursday morning, the Sturgill Fire spans 16,947 acres on the east side of the Minam River between the North Minam River and Chaparral Cr. As of Thursday morning, no containment information is available.

Level 1 “be ready” and Level 2 “get set” evacuation orders are in place.

Crews estimate the fire will be contained by Oct. 31.

Nebo Fire

The Nebo Fire, about 21 miles from Enterprise near Mount Nebo, was also sparked by lightning on August 25. The fire has grown to 9,553 acres as of Thursday morning, however no containment information is available.

There are 50 personnel assigned to the fire, which crews estimate will be fully contained by Oct. 31.

The area was under a Red Flag Warning due to dry and unstable weather conditions through Wednesday evening.

Crockets Knob Fire

The Crockets Knob Fire was also sparked by lightening on Aug. 22 about 19 miles north of Prairie City in the Malheur National Forest. As of Thursday morning, the fire is spread across 4,305 and 35% contained.

As of Thursday morning, 655 personnel are assigned to the fire, which is estimated to be fully contained by Oct. 30.

A Red Flag Warning was issued for the area on Wednesday due to dry, hot and windy conditions.

Authorities note the terrain has been a challenge for crews, describing it as “extremely rugged and inaccessible.”

