Firefighters are battling the Double Creek Fire in Oregon on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 (Courtesy: NWCC).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As wildfires continue across Oregon, much of the region is under a red flag warning — facing increasing fire dangers.

On Thursday, Portland General Electric and Pacific Power alerted their customers of power shutoffs as a result of the increased fire danger.

This follows Gov. Brown’s Thursday press conference during which she warned about the forecasted conditions in the area and urged Oregonians to be prepared for potential power shutoffs and evacuations.

“With seven active, large fires in Oregon right now, more than 168,000 acres are burning across our state,” Brown said.

Here’s a list of the major fires as of Friday, September 9, 2022:

Double Creek Fire

As of Friday, the Double Creek Fire is burning across 137,179 acres and is 15% contained.

The fire, which was first spotted on Aug. 30, is near the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest and the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area. Some evacuations are in place.

Authorities have assigned 784 personnel to the blaze and estimate it will be fully contained on Oct. 31.

Rum Creek Fire

The Rum Creek Fire has grown to 21,227 acres in size and is 46% contained.

Officials say the fire, in the city of Galice, was sparked by a lightening strike on Aug. 17. There is 1,192 personnel assigned to the blaze, which authorities expect to be contained by Oct. 31.

On Thursday, officials said the Level 3 evacuation order “in and around the fire itself” along with the Level 2 evacuation south of the fire has not changed.

However, authorities announced Merlin, Hugo, Three Pines, Leland, and Wolf Creek are no longer under Level 1 evacuation notice. Additionally, the area east of Hog Creek has been reduced to a Level 1 notice.

Officials said the fire is considered contained from west of Mount Peavine to Galice Road north of the Galice Resort.

Cedar Creek Fire

The Cedar Creek Fire has grown to 31,486 acres and is 12% contained about 15 miles east of Oakridge in southern Oregon. Nearly 850 personnel are assigned to the fire.

The fire began Aug. 1 after a lightening storm in the Willamette National Forest.

Authorities estimate they will have the fire contained by Oct. 15.

Sturgill Fire

As of Friday morning, the Sturgill Fire has grown to 18,715 acres with Level 2 and Level 1 evacuation orders in place.

The fire is on the east side of the Minam River between the North Minam River and Chaparral Cr. Crews estimate the fire will be contained by Oct. 31.

Nebo Fire

The Nebo Fire spans across 10,891 acres with Level 1, 2 and 3 evacuation orders in place.

The fire, about 21 miles from Enterprise near Mount Nebo, was ignited by lightning on Aug. 25, officials said. There’s 50 personnel assigned to the blaze.

Crockets Knob Fire

As of Friday morning, the Crockets Knob Fire is 4,326 acres in size and is 50% contained.

Officials say the fire, 19 miles north of Prairie City, was also sparked by lightning on Aug. 22.

With 640 personnel assigned to the fire, crews estimate it will be fully contained by Oct. 30.

On Thursday, authorities lifted an evacuation alert, including a road closure on Country Road in Grant County.