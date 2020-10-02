Oregon wildfire smoke continues as containment grows

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Active wildfires continue to burn throughout Oregon as fire crews respond to various flare-ups during the containment efforts.

There was not a lot of new containment on the major fires — Lionshead, Beachie Creek, Riverside, Holiday Farm and Slater — but the fires have not shown any substantial growth.

There was a hotspot at the Lionshead Fire that spread another 25 acres, but airdrops of water slowed that progression. Officials said, “Lionshead and Beachie Creek fire managers are monitoring the situation closely and have established a series of trigger points for escalating the response if needed.”

There were some 911 calls regarding smoke from the Beachie Creek Fire but fewer than the day before. Suppression repair in the Molalla area continues, they said.

There were no 911 calls regarding smoke or hot spots in the Riverside Fire. “There has been a significant reduction in fire activity, but efforts will still stay focused on checking for heat and connecting dozer lines with handlines,” officials said.

