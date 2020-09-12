Oregon wildfire updates: Saturday, September 12, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wildfires that erupted when a Labor Day windstorm roared through Oregon have already torched more than 1 million acres and continue to present challenges to those battling on the front lines.
Here’s an overview of where the fires stand on Saturday, September 12, 2020.
Wildfires: Officials said there are 36 wildfires burning in the state
Evacuations: More than 40,000 have fled their homes, more than 500,000 are in evacuation zones.
Shelters: Shelters are set up around the state, including some that take livestock
Weather: Dense smoke will blanket Oregon and Washington this weekend, and the air quality remains, frankly, awful
In Marion County, the Beachie Fire and Lionshead Fire have burned more than 323,000 acres. But some evacuation levels have been downgraded.
In Clackamas County, the Riverside Fire is more than 130,000 acres. Estacada and Molalla remain under Level 3 evacuations.
Along the Oregon coast, evacuation levels have been downgraded regarding the Echo Mountain Fire
In Southwest Washington, residents continue to keep a wary eye on the Big Hollow Fire
Leadership switch: In the midst of all of this, the Oregon Fire Marshal was placed on paid administrative leave although the reasons were not disclosed. He later resigned.
Devastation: Photos tell the story of the large swath of destruction these fires have already caused
