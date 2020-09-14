Oregon wildfire updates: Sept. 14, 2020

Check back for live updates throughout Monday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Although weather conditions have improved dramatically since last week for wildfire crews battling infernos across Oregon, air quality levels remain hazardous for much of the state.
Air quality levels are expected to start improving as much-needed rain arrives in the region Monday evening.
Devastating wildfires have torched nearly 1 million acres since last week, killing at least 10 and forcing tens of thousands of Oregonians to flee from their homes and hundreds of thousands to prepare to leave their property.
However, Sunday saw some good news as evacuation zones were reduced for several of the major wildfires, including evacuation zones in Clackamas County, Marion County and Washington County.
Air Quality: Air quality levels, which were hazardous over the weekend, are expected to remain at unhealthy levels for much of Monday
Wildfires: Officials said there are 36 wildfires burning in the state
Evacuations: More than 40,000 have fled their homes, and more than 500,000 were in evacuation zones at some point in the last week.
Shelters: Shelters are set up around the state, including some that take livestock
