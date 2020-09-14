Oregon wildfires and evacuations latest: What you need to know

TOPSHOT – The melted sign of the Oak Park Motel destroyed by the flames of the Beachie Creek Fire is seen in Gates, east of Salem, Oregon on September 13, 2020. – The wildfire caused the evacuation of 40,000 residents, killing four people and five are still missing (Photo by Rob SCHUMACHER / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ROB SCHUMACHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Devastating wildfires have torched more than 1 million acres across Oregon since last week, killing at least 10 and forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee from their homes and hundreds of thousands to prepare to leave their property.

However, evacuation zones have been reduced for several of the major wildfires, including evacuation zones in Clackamas County, Marion County, Lincoln County and Washington County.

Story continues after interactive map below:

Clackamas County Wildfires

Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation zones are still in effect for the city of Estacada due to the Riverside Fire, which is listed at more than 134,000 acres and 0% containment.

The city of Molalla, which had been at a Level 3, was reduced to a Level 2 evacuation zone Sunday evening. Several cities in the Portland metro area within Clackamas County had their evacuation levels dropped from Level 1 to normal Sunday afternoon. Areas east of Oregon City, including parts of Redland, Beavercreek and Highland, along with areas south of Sandy, including Eagle Creek, Firwood and Wildcat Mountains, were reduced from Level 3 to Level 2 evacuation zones on Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Canby, Oregon City, and Sandy were downgraded from a Level 2 to a Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuation order Saturday night. On Monday, an area south of Oregon City and Canby, that also included parts of the Mulino and Monitor areas, was reduced from Level 2 to Level 1.

Curfews for areas under Level 1 “Be Ready” were lifted on Sunday as well; however, the 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew will remain in effect for communities and areas under Level 2 and 3 evacuation orders.

Firefighters are battling four wildland blazes in the County, with the largest being the Riverside Fire.

Beachie Creek and Lionshead Fires

Authorities have downgraded a few evacuation zones since the Beachie Creek and Lionshead fires erupted in full force. Scotts Mills and the area surrounding the town was downgraded from a Level 3 to a Level 2 Sunday afternoon; meanwhile, Stayton, Sublimity, Aumsville, Silverton, Mt. Angel, Sweet Home, Crawfordsville and Holley are now at a Level 1 alert, according to officials in Marion and Linn counties.

However, some of the areas hardest-hit by the infernos remain under a Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation order, including Detroit, Idahna, Breitenbush, Lyons, Mehama, Mill City, Gates and the North Fork recreation area.

The Beachie Creek Fire has swallowed more than 188,000 acres with 0% containment. The Lionshead Fire, which is at about 5% containment, has burned about 168,000 acres as of monday.

Holiday Farm Fire

Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation zones were downgraded for residents on Camp Creek, Upper Camp Creek and those on the McKenzie Highway between Cedar Flats and Camp Creek in Lane County on Monday morning; however, properties on Deerhorn Road remain at Level 3.

As of Monday, the fire was at more than 165,000 acres, with 6% containment. There are a total of 745 fire personnel working to contain the inferno. According to officials, fire crews are using bulldozers among other equipment to construct control lines across large portions of the perimeter. They say firefighters have built hand lines to stitch together a solid perimeter of control lines where the ground is too steep or rocky.

Meanwhile, structural crews have continued to mop up hot spots around homes in the area.

Echo Mountain Complex Fire

Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation zones were downgraded Monday morning for residents east of Rose Lodge on Highway 18 and south of Highway 18 from Rose Lodge to East Devils Lake Road to a Level 2 “Get Set” zone.

The closure on Highway 18 remains in place, but the roadblock has been moved west to Rose Lodge at N. North Bank Road and Highway 18, according to Lincoln County officials. Officials added anyone living on Bear Creek road or a road off of Beark Creek will be allowed through the roadblock.

The fire has burned more than 2,400 acres and is about 25% contained, as of Monday.

Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire

Fire officials with Tualatin Valley Fire& Rescue announced Monday afternoon the Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire that stretched from Washington County into neighboring Yamhill County was 100% contained.

As a result, all Level 3 evacuations have been lifted; however, officials are asking residents to remain vigilant as firefighters mop up hot spots through the week.

Residents should be on the look out for smoldering stumps and vegetation, and are encouraged to check their roof and landscape for embers, wells and pump-houses to make sure they’re working and to call 911 immediately if there are any active fires or any perceived danger.