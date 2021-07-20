With infernos across Oregon, Gov. Brown to hold press conference

Oregon Governor Kate Brown signs into law HB 268, which makes Juneteenth an official holiday in Oregon on June 19, 2021 (Office of Governor Brown)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With multiple infernos ripping through wildlands across Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown is slated to hold a press conference with other state officials late Tuesday morning.

The press conference, which is slated to start at 11:30 a.m., will be an update on how the state’s interagency response to the wildfires is going.

Officials from the Oregon Department of Forestry, the Office of the Oregon State Fire Marshal, the Oregon Military Department, the Oregon Office of Emergency Management and the Oregon Health Authority will be joining Brown for the press conference.

FEMA chief Deanne Criswell is slated to visit Oregon on Thursday to review wildfire planning and response in the state. The visit is part of a wider tour of wildfire-impacted areas in Washington, Idaho and California this week.

On Monday, the Bootleg Fire hit more than 343,000 acres, becoming one of Oregon’s largest wildfires in modern state history. It’s estimated to be at 25% containment and spans from Klamath to Lake County. The inferno is so large, smoke and heat from the blaze are creating “fire clouds” that can reach up to 6 miles in the sky and are visible from more than 100 miles away, creating dangerous conditions that have resulted in crews being pulled from the frontlines.

Meanwhile, the state’s next largest active wildfire, the Jack Fire, is currently at 50% containment, while the third-largest, the Elbow Creek Fire, is at more than 16,000 acres, with about 10% containment.

The wildfires hitting across the U.S. West, resources are starting to become stretched, according to the Northwest Interagency Center, which coordinates firefights for large uncontained fires in the region. Amid historic drought conditions, wildfires are 15 times larger this July than they were this time last year, officials with the Northwest Interagency Center told KOIN 6 News last week.