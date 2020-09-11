Gov. Brown slated to speak on wildfire threat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gov. Kate Brown is slated to speak Friday afternoon as wildfires continue to threaten lives and property around Oregon.
Brown’s 1 p.m. press conference on Friday will include Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple; Doug Grafe, Oregon Department of Forestry’s chief of fire protection; and Oregon Office of Emergency Management Director Andrew Phelps.
KOIN.com will stream the governor’s update.
More than 900,000 acres have burned and 500,000 residents — 10% of the state’s population — have been ordered to evacuate from their homes as of Thursday evening.
At least three fire deaths have been reported, including that of a 12-year-old Lyons boy.
During a press conference on Thursday, Brown stressed to Oregonians to heed evacuation warnings and leave their homes if ordered to do so, adding residents “may not get a second chance” if it’s ignored.
Federal disaster relief was approved by the White House late Thursday evening.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.