Gov. Brown slated to speak on wildfire threat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gov. Kate Brown is slated to speak Friday afternoon as wildfires continue to threaten lives and property around Oregon.

Brown’s 1 p.m. press conference on Friday will include Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple; Doug Grafe, Oregon Department of Forestry’s chief of fire protection; and Oregon Office of Emergency Management Director Andrew Phelps.

KOIN.com will stream the governor’s update.

More than 900,000 acres have burned and 500,000 residents — 10% of the state’s population — have been ordered to evacuate from their homes as of Thursday evening.

At least three fire deaths have been reported, including that of a 12-year-old Lyons boy.

During a press conference on Thursday, Brown stressed to Oregonians to heed evacuation warnings and leave their homes if ordered to do so, adding residents “may not get a second chance” if it’s ignored.

Federal disaster relief was approved by the White House late Thursday evening.