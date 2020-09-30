Oregon wildfires continue to burn as containment increases

Lionshead Fire remains the biggest fire in the state

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — Major wildfires continue to burn across the state of Oregon as containment on all of them grows, although a bit slower than before.

The Lionshead Fire remains the biggest fire in Oregon, followed by Beachie Creek, Holiday Farm and Riverside fires.

Marion County officials provided an update on their efforts to contain Lionshead and Beachie Creek as well as provide help for people directly affected by the fires. Watch the entire update at the top of this story.

Tuesday night, John Spencer, the Operations Chief Trainee for the Lionshead Fire, said “things are holding and looking really good. On the southwest corner, we’re going to see a lot more black line soon. Water support is really helping with that.”

Chipping of brush and hazard trees will continue at various points around the fire boundary for the next week to 10 days.

As of Wednesday, the Lionshead Fire remained at 204,355 acres and is 35% contained.

The Beachie Creek Fire is now 58% contained and remains at 192,848 acres.

Fire officials said the perimeters on the Riverside and Beachie Creek fires is approximately 800 miles long, about the distance to the drive between Portland and Salt Lake City, Utah.

On Tuesday, Clackamas County officials eliminated all evacuation levels for those affected by the fires. The Riverside Fire is 138,029 and is 37% contained.

Related Content Clackamas Co evacuation levels eliminated; FEMA now on site

Wednesday morning, the Clackamas County commissioners lifted the wildfires-based curfew throughout the county.

FEMA has help centers

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has locations set up in Clackamas, Lincoln, Linn and Marion counties to help people directly affected by the wildfires throughout the state.

The FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance locations run through Wednesday, September 30. Those locations are:

Clackamas County: Molalla Community Gym; 412 S Sweigle Ave, Molalla 9a.m. – 5 p.m.

Marion County: Anthony Hall; 11758 Sublimity Rd, Sublimity 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Marion County: Mill City Hall; 444 S. 1st Ave, Mill City 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Lincoln County: Lincoln Community Center; 2150 NE Oar Place, Lincoln City 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

What you’ll need

To register and for follow-up inquiries, call 1.800.621.3362. If you use a TTY, call 1.800.462.7585.

You will need your address, ZIP code, the condition of your damaged home, insurance information (if it’s available), your Social Security number, a phone number and an address or an email address.

Online registration is also available: DisasterAssistance.gov

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.