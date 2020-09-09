Oregon wildfires prompt statewide fire ban

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has issued a statewide fire ban and closed several state parks due to the ongoing fire danger around the state.

A fire ban was officially implemented as of Tuesday. OPRD says all state parks are under the ban, including campgrounds, day-use areas and beaches. Any use of wood, charcoal briquettes, candles, tiki torches and other devices that emit flames or embers is prohibited, along with propane stoves and other cooking devices that have a shutoff valve.

Several state parks are closed to visitors as fires ravage various areas of the state. The closed parks include Silver Falls State Park near Silverton, the Detroit Lake campground and Mongold day-use area near Detroit, the North Santiam State Park near Mehama and Collier Memorial State Park near Klamath Falls — which is now closed for the remainder of September.

Thousands of people have fled their homes as wildfires fanned by strong winds consume huge swaths of Oregon in what the governor coined a “once in a generation event.”

Meanwhile, widespread power outages darkened large areas of Oregon and Southwest Washington as a windstorm knocked down lines and brought wildfire smoke to the region. Approximately 115,000 customers of the major power companies in this area were without power Monday night. As of 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, there were still about 60,000 customers without power.