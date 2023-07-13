Last fall, the Oregon Department of Forestry said the map would be shared between October and December of 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new and potentially improved wildfire hazard map is in the works from the Oregon Department of Forestry — after the agency’s previous map received backlash from the public.

In late June 2022, ODF and Oregon State University debuted a “wildfire risk map” that showed residents which areas would be heavily impacted by wildfires. According to the map, about 8%, or 120,276, of the tax lots across the state were in high-risk or extreme-risk areas.

Per the wildland-urban interface rules established by Senate Bill 762, homeowners in those areas would be required to create defensible space or meet building code requirements to help prevent the spread of a fire.

ODF proceeded to hold information sessions on the new map. But in early August 2022, almost 2,000 Oregonians had expressed their disapproval of the map — causing the agency to rescind it.

Previous KOIN 6 News reports show that residents were most concerned that living in a high-risk area would lead to an increase in homeowners’ insurance.

On Tuesday, ODF announced that its team and OSU will soon reveal a new “wildfire hazard map” with additional guidance from the newly-passed Senate Bill 80. The bill advises officials to thoroughly educate Oregonians on their wildfire exposure and help provide mitigation resources in the “most vulnerable” areas, among other requirements.

“The revisions this bill makes address the plain fact that we’ll meet the massive wildfire challenge ahead only through a rock-solid collaboration between state and federal agencies, local officials, community leaders and affected property owners,” Senate Natural Resources Committee Chair Jeff Golden said in a statement. “We’ll succeed if Oregonians see this as their program, not the government’s.”

Senate Bill 82 was also passed this year and goes into effect in 2024. This measure establishes stricter regulations for insurance providers that attempt to cancel or review a policy, or hike up the prices, in the event of a wildfire.

Last fall, ODF said the new map would be shared between October and December of 2023. The agency hasn’t provided any updates on this timeline.

“ODF appreciates direction from the Legislature and the time to get the map right,” state Forester Cal Mukumoto said. “Having the time to solicit and incorporate community input is critical to Oregonians understanding the environmental hazard of wildfire.”