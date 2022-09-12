The Double Creek Fire in the Hells Canyon Recreation Area, September 4, 2022 (Inciweb)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s lone megafire burning in the northeastern part of the state has surpassed 155,000 acres and is 15% contained, fire officials announced Monday.

The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center said the Double Creek Fire grew more than 4,400 acres overnight. The blaze has quickly grown to be the largest wildfire burning in Oregon.

Since the Double Creek Fire was first reported on Aug. 30, officials say the blaze has threatened 130 residences and 38 minor structures. Fire personnel reportedly focused on structure protection in the Imnaha River Woods area.

The following evacuations remain in effect:

Level 3 “Go Now”

Fence Creek north to Dug Bar

Freezeout south to the 39 Road

Level 2 “Get Set”

Area west of Imnaha River to Bear Gulch Road, south of Highway 350 to the intersection of power lines and Harl Butte Road

Upper and Lower Imnaha Road from Fence Creek to Freezeout

Lostine River Road from Fir Road south to Two Pan

Level 1 “Be Ready”

Areas west of Bear Gulch Road, south of Highway 350 to power lines and Harl Butte Road

Lostine River Road from Highway 82 to Fir Road

With multiple wildfires raging nearby, the Wallowa Whitman National Forest remains temporarily closed.