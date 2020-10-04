Orphaned, burned mountain lion rescued from California fire

This image provided by the Oakland Zoo shows an orphaned mountain lion cub who was badly burned in a Northern California wildfire. An orphaned mountain lion cub who was badly burned in a Northern California wildfire is being treated at the Oakland Zoo after being rescued. The cub, believed to be four to six weeks old, had his whiskers singed off and his paws severely burned. (Oakland Zoo via AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — An orphaned mountain lion cub who was badly burned in a Northern California wildfire is being treated at the Oakland Zoo after being rescued.

The zoo says a firefighter rescued the four- to six-week-old cub Wednesday from the Zogg Fire.

The cub, who weighs less than 4 pounds, had his whiskers singed off and his paws badly burned. He was given antibiotics, pain medications, and a milk formula for kittens. A vet at the zoo says he’s eating on his own and acting “feisty,” which are both promising signs of recovery.

