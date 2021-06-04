Over 70 firefighters participating in wildfire training Friday

More than 70 firefighters from 42 separate agencies are in Mollala for training to combat wildfires Friday, June 4, 2021. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 70 firefighters from 42 separate agencies are in Mollala for training to combat wildfires this Friday.

Crews are lighting and putting out live fires with fire helicopters. Their training runs until four this afternoon.

There are currently three large wildfires burning across Oregon.

More than 70 firefighters from 42 agencies are conducting a wildfire training right now in Molalla pic.twitter.com/8JodsiiGSi — Liz Burch (@LizBurchTV) June 4, 2021

The Milepost 85 Fire near The Dalles has burned 170 acres and is 70% contained after forcing evacuation orders earlier this week. Out in Klamath County, the Sycan River Fire is 50% contained and has burned more than 600 acres since the end of May. There is no word on a cause for either of the blazes.

Firefighters have the Mehl Creek Fire in Douglas County 80% contained after it burned about 100 acres this week. Investigators say it was human-caused.