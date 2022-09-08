The company said the shutoffs may come sooner based on the intensity of the conditions.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As Oregonians prepare for Public Safety Power Shutoffs throughout the state due to heavy wind conditions, Pacific Power released estimates of when residents in certain areas should expect their power to be temporarily turned off.

The company said the shutoffs may come sooner based on the intensity of the conditions. Furthermore, additional shutoffs may occur throughout the day as the wind conditions progress.

Douglas County: 6 a.m. Friday from Toketee Falls east to Diamond Lake, with additional areas added around 4 p.m.

Linn County: 6 a.m. Friday Sweet Home east along Highway 20, with additional areas added around 4 p.m.

Marion County: 6 a.m. Friday Lyons east along Highway 22, with additional areas added around 4 p.m.

Lincoln County: 10 a.m. Friday

Tillamook County: 10 a.m. Friday

Polk County: 10 a.m. Friday

Pacific Power also said that Temporary Community Resource Centers will open at 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday and will remain open both days until 10 p.m. (unless service is restored earlier) at the following locations.

Douglas County – Glide High School – 18990 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide, OR 97443

Marion County – Bethel Baptist Church – 645 Cleveland Street, Aumsville, OR 97325

Linn County – Sankey Park – 877 14th Ave, Sweet Home, OR 97386

For all non-emergency questions about the Public Safety Power Shutoff, customers and the public should call Pacific Power at 1-888-221-7070. For a map of affected areas and outage preparation information, visit www.pacificpower.net/psps.