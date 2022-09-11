PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of PGE customers remain without power following proactive shutoffs in the face of a wind storm and wildfires in Oregon.

Portland General Electric officials began the process of restoring power to their customers on Saturday, but as of 3:30 p.m. Sunday about 6200 customers remain powerless. Nearly all are preventive outages, the company said.

Officials said there are 112 crews working as quickly as they can to restore the power. The 500 operational staff are among those inspecting lines, repairing any damage and getting the power turned on.

The process to turn the power back on also includes getting the substations and feeders, which can take time “depending on the terrain, potential damage to the system and other variables that impact safety,” PGE said.

Estimated restoration times will be posted on their website, officials said.

Pacific Power

Pacific Power spokesperson Drew Hanson, September 11, 2022 (KOIN)

Pacific Power managed to restore all their proactive shutoffs around 5 p.m. Saturday. Spokesperson Drew Hanson told KOIN 6 News the company has prepared for wildfire season for a few years now.

Giving customers a 72-hour notice helped with having a successful power shutoff, Hanson said, a practice the company will continue in the future. It gives customers who live in the affected areas plenty of time to get fully prepared.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.