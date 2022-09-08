A PGE map shows where power will be shut off on Sept. 9. 2022 (PGE).

The shutoffs begin at 3 a.m. on Friday.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Due to high winds and extreme fire conditions, PGE announced Thursday night that they will initiate a public safety power shutoff for approximately 30,000 homes and businesses starting Friday morning.

The preventative outages are a proactive measure to reduce risk of wildfire, according to PGE.

Estimated power shutoff start times by area for Friday are as follows:

Mt. Hood Corridor and Foothills: 3-6 a.m.

Estacada 3-6 a.m.

Columbia River Gorge: 5-8 a.m.

Scott Mills: 5-8 a.m.

Oregon City 8-11 a.m.

Portland West Hills: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Tualatin Mountains: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Northwest Hills: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Central West Hills: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Southern West Hills: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Additionally, shutoffs are also planned at Silverdale/Corbett and Silver Falls, which are expected to begin between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. Friday.

PGE customers, especially those located in the 10 designated PSPS areas, are encouraged to visit portlandgeneral.com/psps to confirm if power to their address is scheduled to be turned off. The organization says that after the shutoff, customers will receive an email and/or text notification confirming that their power is out.

PGE says depending on conditions, power restoration could begin as early as Saturday night. The organization also says they will provide updates at least every 24 hours until all customers regain power through email, text, social media, press releases and at portlandgeneralelectric.com.

A minimum of five Community Resource Centers will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. and will be open every day until power is restored to each area. Current planned locations include: