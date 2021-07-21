Photos: Bear cub spotted in burning forest near Bootleg Fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A bear cub was spotted near the Bootleg Fire earlier this week.

The Bootleg Fire Information Facebook page posted that an officer spotted the cub alone in the 28 Road. It scurried up a tree but came back down and stayed close to the road while firefighters worked.

They offered it water but it did not want any.

U.S. Forest Service and local police came to the scene to track the cub but there is no word on if it has been seen again or reunited with its mother.

Fire officials say the spotting is a reminder to use caution if you are near any smokey areas where wildlife may be displaced. Smokey Bear’s birthday is August 9, and officials want to remind people to help prevent wildfires.