Photos: Bear cub spotted in burning forest near Bootleg Fire

Wildfires

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A bear cub was spotted in the Bootleg Fire. (Bootleg Fire Info)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A bear cub was spotted near the Bootleg Fire earlier this week.

The Bootleg Fire Information Facebook page posted that an officer spotted the cub alone in the 28 Road. It scurried up a tree but came back down and stayed close to the road while firefighters worked.

They offered it water but it did not want any.

U.S. Forest Service and local police came to the scene to track the cub but there is no word on if it has been seen again or reunited with its mother.

Fire officials say the spotting is a reminder to use caution if you are near any smokey areas where wildlife may be displaced. Smokey Bear’s birthday is August 9, and officials want to remind people to help prevent wildfires.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories