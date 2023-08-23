An air tanker makes a drop on the Kanaka Fire on Aug. 20. (Photo by Tim Hallam)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A team of firefighters has quickly gained control of the Kanaka Fire, a wildfire that ignited in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest near Applegate Lake on Aug. 20 after 200 lightning strikes sparked more than 15 new wildfires in the area.

“There are currently [46] confirmed fires across the Wild Rivers, High Cascades and Siskiyou Mountains Ranger Districts of the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest,” the RRSNF stated. “[The fires] range in size from a single tree to the Kanaka Fire on the Siskiyou Mountains Ranger District at [30] acres.”

A firefighter drops into the scene of the Kanaka Fire on Aug. 20, 2023. (Photos by Tim Hallam.)











































































Dramatic photos taken by local photographer Tim Hallam on Aug. 20 show aerial firefighters attacking the Kanaka Fire from above while smokejumpers parachuted into the fray. Hallman said he was in awe of the massive air tankers, which made drops over the wild terrain until dusk.

“Not only were there rotor-wing and fixed-wing aircraft, but smokejumpers parachuting in as well,” Hallam said. “It was quite the airshow and a real honor to photograph.”

Firefighters completed a handline around the Kanaka Fire on Aug. 21 and continue to secure fire lines in the area. New wildfires remain possible this week as thunderstorms move through the area.