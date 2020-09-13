Margi Wyatt (R) is comforted by mobile home park manager Valerie after Wyatt returned to the R.V. park to find her home destroyed by wildfire, in Estacada, Oregon September 12, 2020. – US officials girded today for the possibility of mass fatalities from raging wildfires up and down the West Coast, as evacuees recounted the pain of leaving everything behind in the face of fast-moving flames. Dense smog from US wildfires that have burnt nearly five million acres and killed 27 people smothered the West Coast on September 12. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The latest scenes of devastation from the Oregon wildfires

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — State officials said there are still 36 active wildfires burning throughout Oregon as of Sunday.

In just a span of a few days the fires have claimed the lives of several Oregonians, displaced thousands and created hazardous air quality.

Photos: Fires rage into weekend, communities mourn lost lives

Horses are grazing surrounded by thick smoke from wildfires near Oregon City, Oregon September 12, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Cows are grazing surrounded by thick smoke from wildfires near Oregon City, Oregon September 12, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Marcelino Maceda displays keepsake knives and his wife's jewelery as he looks for items in the remains of his mobile home after a wildfire swept through the R.V. park destroying multiple homes in Estacada, Oregon September 12, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Margi Wyatt reacts after returning to find her mobile home destroyed by wildfire as her husband Marcelino Maceda (background) searches in the ruins in Estacada, Oregon September 12, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

James Smith hugs his dog Rose after returning to his evacuated home to find looters had stolen his motorcycles, September 12, 2020 in Estacada, Oregon. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

A truck flying the American flag and carrying motorcycles leaves an evacuated area in Estacada, Oregon September 12, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The skeletal silouhette of burnt trees are seen after a wildfire swept through an R.V. park destroying multiple homes in Estacada, Oregon September 12, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – Marcelino Maceda looks for items in the remains of his mobile home after a wildfire swept through the R.V. park destroying multiple homes in Estacada, Oregon September 12, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Marcelino Maceda looks for items in the remains of his mobile home after a wildfire swept through the R.V. park destroying multiple homes in Estacada, Oregon September 12, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Marcelino Maceda looks for items in the remains of his mobile home after a wildfire swept through the R.V. park destroying multiple homes in Estacada, Oregon September 12, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Marcelino Maceda displays the remains of an elkhorn belt buckle as he looks for items in the remains of his mobile home after a wildfire swept through the R.V. park destroying multiple homes in Estacada, Oregon September 12, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Remains of a truck destroyed by wildfire in Estacada, Oregon September 12, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Remains of a mobile home are seen after a wildfire sweep through an R.V. park destroying multiple homes in Estacada, Oregon September 12, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Resident Margi Wyatt arrives to find her mobile home destroyed by wildfire after she and her husband evacuated from the R.V. park earlier in the week, in Estacada, Oregon September 12, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Margi Wyatt (R) is comforted by mobile home park manager Valerie after Wyatt returned to the R.V. park to find her home destroyed by wildfire, in Estacada, Oregon September 12, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Marcelino Maceda displays a gold ring he found as he looks for keepsakes in the remains of his mobile home after a wildfire sweep through the R.V. park destroying multiple homes in Estacada, Oregon September 12, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Remains of a mobile home destroyed by wildfire in Estacada, Oregon September 12, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Remains of a mobile home are seen after a wildfire sweep through an R.V. park destroying multiple homes in Estacada, Oregon September 12, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Remains of a mobile home are seen after a wildfire sweep through an R.V. park destroying multiple homes in Estacada, Oregon September 12, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

PORTLAND, OR – SEPTEMBER 12: Heavy smoke obscures the view from Pittock Mansion on September 12, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Multiple wildfires grew by hundreds of thousands of acres this week, covering large portions of the West coast in smoke. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

TALENT, OR – SEPTEMBER 12: In this aerial view from a drone, a police patrol car drives by apartment homes destroyed by wildfire on September 12, 2020 in Talent, Oregon. Hundreds of homes in Talent and nearby towns have been lost due to wildfire. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, OR – SEPTEMBER 12: Heavy smoke obscures the skyline on September 12, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Multiple wildfires grew by hundreds of thousands of acres this week, covering large portions of the West coast in smoke. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, OR – SEPTEMBER 12: Heavy smoke obscures the view from Pittock Mansion on September 12, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Multiple wildfires grew by hundreds of thousands of acres this week, covering large portions of the West coast in smoke. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, OR – SEPTEMBER 12: A paddle boarder travels along the Willamette River despite heavy smoke on September 12, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Multiple wildfires grew by hundreds of thousands of acres this week, covering large portions of the West coast in smoke. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, OR – SEPTEMBER 12: A man uses his phone under the Fremont Bridge on September 12, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Multiple wildfires grew by hundreds of thousands of acres this week, covering large portions of the West coast in smoke. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

TALENT, OR – SEPTEMBER 12: In this aerial view from a drone, homes destroyed by wildfire are seen on September 12, 2020 in Talent, Oregon. Hundreds of homes in Talent and nearby towns have been lost due to wildfire. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

TALENT, OR – SEPTEMBER 12: In this aerial view from a drone, homes destroyed by wildfire are seen on September 12, 2020 in Talent, Oregon. Hundreds of homes in Talent and nearby towns have been lost due to wildfire. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

TALENT, OR – SEPTEMBER 12: In this aerial view from a drone, homes destroyed by wildfire are seen on September 12, 2020 in Talent, Oregon. Hundreds of homes in Talent and nearby towns have been lost due to wildfire. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

TALENT, OR – SEPTEMBER 12: In this aerial view from a drone, homes destroyed by wildfire are seen on September 12, 2020 in Talent, Oregon. Hundreds of homes in Talent and nearby towns have been lost due to wildfire. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

TALENT, OR – SEPTEMBER 12: In this aerial view from a drone, homes destroyed by wildfire are seen on September 12, 2020 in Talent, Oregon. Hundreds of homes in Talent and nearby towns have been lost due to wildfire. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, OR – SEPTEMBER 12: A paddle boarder travels along the Willamette River despite heavy smoke on September 12, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Multiple wildfires grew by hundreds of thousands of acres this week, covering large portions of the West coast in smoke. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

TALENT, OR – SEPTEMBER 12: In this aerial view from a drone, homes destroyed by wildfire are seen on September 12, 2020 in Talent, Oregon. Hundreds of homes in Talent and nearby towns have been lost due to wildfire. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

TALENT, OR – SEPTEMBER 12: In this aerial view from a drone, homes destroyed by wildfire are seen on September 12, 2020 in Talent, Oregon. Hundreds of homes in Talent and nearby towns have been lost due to wildfire. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

Photos: Oregonians endure devastation left by fires