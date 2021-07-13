Photos: Wildfires rage across Oregon

This photo provided by the Oregon Department of Forestry shows a firefighting tanker making a retardant drop over the Grandview Fire near Sisters, Ore., Sunday, July 11, 2021. The wildfire doubled in size to 6.2 square miles (16 square kilometers) Monday, forcing evacuations in the area, while the state’s biggest fire continued to burn out of control, with containment not expected until November. (Oregon Department of Forestry via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dramatic and devastating scenes are unfolding across the region as firefighting efforts ramp up against infernos raging across wildlands.

The largest of the conflagrations is Oregon’s Bootleg Fire, currently in Klamath and Lake counties near the California border, which is also currently the nation’s largest wildfire. Multiple evacuation levels are in effect for that fire.

However, several other fires are on the radar, including the Jack Fire in Douglas County, the Grandview Fire in Deschutes County and the Bruler Fire in Marion County, just south of Detroit Lake in the Santiam Canyon, an area in which much was destroyed in the catastrophic 2020 wildfires.

This photo provided by the Oregon Department of Forestry shows active fire along a ridge at the Grandview Fire near Sisters, Ore., Sunday, July 11, 2021. The wildfire doubled in size to 6.2 square miles (16 square kilometers) Monday, forcing evacuations in the area, while the state’s biggest fire continued to burn out of control, with containment not expected until November. (Oregon Department of Forestry via AP)

A Klamath County Sheriff’s vehicle drives toward smoke from the Bootleg Fire, Monday, July 12, 2021, near Klamath Falls, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

A firefighting helicopter lands at a fire staging area near the Bootleg Fire, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Chiloquin, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

A sign thanking firefighters and first responders hangs near the Bootleg Fire, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Chiloquin, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

The Bootleg Fire smoke plume rises over power lines, Monday, July 12, 2021, near Klamath Falls, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

Shane Durant watches the Bootleg Fire smoke plume while walking his dog, Monday, July 12, 2021, near Bly, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

Plumes of smoke from the Bootleg Fire rise over a playground, Monday, July 12, 2021, near Bly, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

Art Garcia and his dog Shiro rest after evacuating to a Red Cross shelter near the Bootleg Fire on Tuesday, July, 13, 2021 in Klamath Falls, Ore. A high-pressure system that created the second intense heat wave of the year is weakening Tuesday, but temperatures are forecast to remain above normal on the lines of more than 60 active large fires. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

Kim Berge, left, holds her kitten River for an examination by veterinarian Tawnia Shaw after evacuating to a Red Cross shelter near the Bootleg Fire on Tuesday, July, 13, 2021 in Klamath Falls, Ore. A high-pressure system that created the second intense heat wave of the year is weakening Tuesday, but temperatures are forecast to remain above normal on the lines of more than 60 active large fires. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

The Bootleg Fire smoke plume grows over a single tree on Monday, July, 12, 2021 near Bly, Ore. An army of firefighters is working in hot, dry and windy weather to contain fires chewing through wilderness and burning homes across drought-stricken Western states. A high-pressure system that created the second intense heat wave of the year is weakening Tuesday, but temperatures are forecast to remain above normal on the lines of more than 60 active large fires. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

Fire from the Bootleg Fire glows in the distance on Tuesday morning, July, 13, 2021 near Bly, Ore. An army of firefighters is working in hot, dry and windy weather to contain fires chewing through wilderness and burning homes across drought-stricken Western states. A high-pressure system that created the second intense heat wave of the year is weakening Tuesday, but temperatures are forecast to remain above normal on the lines of more than 60 active large fires. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

Smoke from the Bruler Fire, July 12, 2021. (US Forest Service)

The Darlene Fire in Deschutes County began July 13, 2021 (Courtesy: Central Oregon Daily)

As of Tuesday, heavy smoke conditions are staying away from the Willamette Valley, but airport officials tell The Associated Press they’re facing jet fuel shortages, which will impact the ability of planes and helicopters that drop fire retardants and could endanger communities near wildfires.