Photos: Oregonians endure devastation left by fires

Wildfires

Nearly 1M acres burn across Oregon, hundreds of thousands evacuate

by: KOIN 6 News Staff, The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Ellie Owens, 8, from Grants Pass, Ore., looks at fire damage Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, as destructive wildfires devastate the region in Talent, Ore. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP/KOIN) — A change in the weather — with winds easing and humidity rising — have helped firefighters battling massive blazes in Oregon that have taken a deadly toll from one end of the state to the other.

Gov. Kate Brown said Friday that dozens of people were still missing and tens of thousands had been forced to flee their homes.

The state’s emergency management director, Andrew Phelps, said officials are “preparing for a mass fatality event” and thousands of structures have been destroyed.

Oregon officials haven’t released an exact death count but at least eight fatalities have been reported.

  • MEDFORD, OR – SEPTEMBER 11: A crow is silhouetted by the sun, which is tinted orange from wildfire smoke, on September 11, 2020 in Medford, Oregon. Hundreds of homes in nearby towns have been lost due to wildfire. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
  • ASHLAND, OR – SEPTEMBER 11: In this aerial view from a drone, search and rescue personnel from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office look for the possible remains of a missing elderly resident in a mobile home park on September 11, 2020 in Ashland, Oregon. Hundreds of homes in Ashland and nearby towns have been lost due to wildfire. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
  • Burnt roses are seen outside a destroyed home as destructive wildfires devastate the region on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Talent, Ore. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
  • Cat food and water are seen as residents try to find lost pets who went missing during wildfires in Talent, Ore., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, as destructive wildfires devastate the region. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
  • Jacen Sullivan, 14, from Talent, Ore., holds a burned tomato he found in the garden at his burned home in Talent on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, as destructive wildfires devastate the region. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
  • Ellie Owens, 8, from Grants Pass, Ore., looks at fire damage Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, as destructive wildfires devastate the region in Talent, Ore. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
  • This photo shows smoke and small fires in a neighborhood in Talent, Ore., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, as destructive wildfires devastate the region. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
  • Jackson County District 5 firefighter Captain Aaron Bustard works on a smoldering fire in a burned neighborhood in Talent, Ore., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, as destructive wildfires devastate the region. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
  • Pink fire retardant covers a car in an area destroyed by the Almeda Fire, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Talent, Ore. (AP Photo/John Locher)
  • ASHLAND, OR – SEPTEMBER 11: Don Bedford holds an angel figurine he salvaged from his girlfriends burnt home in a mobile home park on September 11, 2020 in Ashland, Oregon. Hundreds of homes in Ashland and nearby towns have been lost due to wildfire. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
  • Desiree Pierce, right, hugs her step daughter Leah Johnson as they visit their home destroyed by the Almeda Fire, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Talent, Ore. (AP Photo/John Locher)
  • A neighborhood destroyed by fire is seen as wildfires devastate the region, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 in Talent, Ore. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
  • Volunteer Elizabeth Stoltz of Heisson waters the Fort Vancouver Garden in Vancouver, Wash., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Stolz said things were extra dried out because of the wind and smoke. “The wind sucks the life out of everything,” she said. Stoltz said she is still not under evacuation from the Big Hollow Fire but her family made a plan in case it gets to that point. Clark County entered hazardous air-quality territory late Thursday as wildfire smoke traveling from other areas enveloped Southwest Washington. (Alisha Jucevic/The Columbian via AP)
  • Derek Trenton and Shawna Haptonstall look at the ruins of Derek’s parents home as wildfires devastate the region, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 in Talent, Ore. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
  • MOLALLA, OR – SEPTEMBER 11: A City of Molalla worker clears ash from in front of city hall on September 11, 2020 in Molalla, Oregon. Multiple wildfires grew by hundreds of thousands of acres this week, prompting a level three evacuation notice in Molalla and other cities in Clackamas County. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • ASHLAND, OR – SEPTEMBER 11: In this aerial view from a drone, residents camp in tents after losing their homes in a mobile home park on September 11, 2020 in Ashland, Oregon. Hundreds of homes in Ashland and nearby towns have been lost due to wildfires. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
  • ASHLAND, OR – SEPTEMBER 11: In this aerial view from a drone, damaged homes are seen in a mobile home park on September 11, 2020 in Ashland, Oregon. Hundreds of homes in Ashland and nearby towns have been lost due to wildfires. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
  • MOLALLA, OR – SEPTEMBER 10: A burned railcar sits abandoned in a lumber yard on September 10, 2020 in Sandy, Oregon. Multiple wildfires grew by hundreds of thousands of acres Thursday, prompting large-scale evacuations throughout the state. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • MOLALLA, OR – SEPTEMBER 10: A volunteer fills a water tanker at a staging area along Highway 211 on September 10, 2020 in Molalla, Oregon. Multiple wildfires grew by hundreds of thousands of acres Thursday, prompting large-scale evacuations throughout the state. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • ASHLAND, OR – SEPTEMBER 11: Search and rescue personnel from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office prepare to look for the possible remains of a missing elderly resident in a mobile home park on September 11, 2020 in Ashland, Oregon. Hundreds of homes in Ashland and nearby towns have been lost due to wildfire. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
  • ASHLAND, OR – SEPTEMBER 11: In this aerial view from a drone, search and rescue personnel from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office look for the possible remains of a missing elderly resident in a mobile home park on September 11, 2020 in Ashland, Oregon. Hundreds of homes in Ashland and nearby towns have been lost due to wildfire. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
  • ASHLAND, OR – SEPTEMBER 11: In this aerial view from a drone, damaged homes are seen in a mobile home park on September 11, 2020 in Ashland, Oregon. Hundreds of homes in Ashland and nearby towns have been lost due to wildfires. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
  • MOLALLA, OR – SEPTEMBER 10: Volunteers with the Portland mutual aid group PDX Witches deliver donated supplies to a fire command center on September 10, 2020 in Molalla, Oregon. Multiple wildfires grew by hundreds of thousands of acres Thursday, prompting large-scale evacuations throughout the state. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • MOLALLA, OR – SEPTEMBER 10: Melted metal on the ground at a burned out lumber yard on September 10, 2020 in Molalla, Oregon. Multiple wildfires grew by hundreds of thousands of acres Thursday, prompting large-scale evacuations throughout the state. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • California Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot speaks to the media with Gov. Gavin Newsom after they have toured the North Complex Fire zone with California Secretary for Environmental Protection Jared Blumenfeld in Butte County, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, outside of Oroville, Calif. Newsom toured the fire-ravaged region Friday and strongly asserted that climate change was evident and pledged to redouble efforts to “decarbonize” the economy. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool)
  • MOLALLA, OR – SEPTEMBER 10: A firefighter walks along Highway 211 on September 10, 2020 in Molalla, Oregon. Multiple wildfires grew by hundreds of thousands of acres Thursday, prompting large-scale evacuations throughout the state. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • MOLALLA, OR – SEPTEMBER 10: A spot fire smolders near a lumber yard on September 10, 2020 in Molalla, Oregon. Multiple wildfires grew by hundreds of thousands of acres Thursday, prompting large-scale evacuations throughout the state. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • ASHLAND, OR – SEPTEMBER 11: Don Bedford holds wristwatch he salvaged from his girlfriends burnt home in a mobile home park on September 11, 2020 in Ashland, Oregon. Hundreds of homes in Ashland and nearby towns have been lost due to wildfire. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
  • An orange smoke-filled sky is seen above a vineyard in Molalla, Oregon, on September 10, 2020, as fires burn nearby. – California firefighters battled the state’s largest ever inferno on September 10, as tens of thousands of people fled blazes up and down the US West Coast and officials warned the death toll could shoot up in coming days. At least eight people have been confirmed dead in the past 24 hours across California, Oregon and Washington, but officials say some areas are still impossible to reach, meaning the number is likely to rise. (Photo by Deborah BLOOM / AFP) (Photo by DEBORAH BLOOM/AFP via Getty Images)
  • VANCOUVER, WA – SEPTEMBER 11: Olivia Nunn, 11, hugs her family’s barn cat on September 11, 2020 in Vancouver, Washington. The Nunn family moved their family and animals to the Clark County Fairgrounds across the state line while fleeing multiple wildfires that threatened both their business, Coyote Moon Ranch, and family home. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • ASHLAND, OR – SEPTEMBER 11: The remnants of a mobile home park that was destroyed by wildfire are seen on September 11, 2020 in Ashland, Oregon. Hundreds of homes in Ashland and nearby towns have been lost due to wildfire. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
  • A man holds his cat at an evacuation site set up in the parking lot of the Clackamas Town Center in Happy Valley, Oregon, on September 11, 2020. – More than 20,000 firefighters from across the United States battled sprawling deadly wildfires up and down the West Coast on September 11 as the arrival of cooler weather offered hope of a respite. The true scale of the destruction from dozens of massive blazes in California, Oregon and Washington states remained hard to gauge, with 16 deaths confirmed so far this week, but wide stretches still cut off by flames. (Photo by MATHIEU LEWIS-ROLLAND / AFP) (Photo by MATHIEU LEWIS-ROLLAND/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Christina Kropf, evacuated from Molalla, is seen with her horse Max at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds, one of the evacuation sites for residents fleeing fires, in Canby, Oregon, on September 11, 2020. – Evacuees and livestock at the county fairgrounds are being relocated due to new evacuation warnings. Kropf does not have a trailer and is worried about how she will be able to find a place and transport her horses. More than 20,000 firefighters from across the United States battled sprawling deadly wildfires up and down the West Coast on September 11 as the arrival of cooler weather offered hope of a respite. The true scale of the destruction from dozens of massive blazes in California, Oregon and Washington states remained hard to gauge, with 16 deaths confirmed so far this week, but wide stretches still cut off by flames. (Photo by Kathryn ELSESSER / AFP) (Photo by KATHRYN ELSESSER/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Oregon Department of Transportation workers close off route OR-211 near Canby, Oregon, on September 11, 2020. – More than 20,000 firefighters from across the United States battled sprawling deadly wildfires up and down the West Coast on September 11 as the arrival of cooler weather offered hope of a respite. The true scale of the destruction from dozens of massive blazes in California, Oregon and Washington states remained hard to gauge, with 16 deaths confirmed so far this week, but wide stretches still cut off by flames. (Photo by Kathryn ELSESSER / AFP) (Photo by KATHRYN ELSESSER/AFP via Getty Images)
  • VANCOUVER, WA – SEPTEMBER 11: Katherine Nunn, 14, hugs a horse owned by the Nunn family on September 11, 2020 in Vancouver, Washington. The horse is one of the nearly 100 horses evacuated from the Nunn’s Coyote Moon Ranch in Oregon City, Oregon. The Nunn family moved their family and animals to the Clark County Fairgrounds across the state line while fleeing multiple wildfires that threatened both their business and family home. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • MOLALLA, OR – SEPTEMBER 11: A deer walks along a fence line at the edge of town after residents evacuated the day before on September 11, 2020 in Molalla, Oregon. Multiple wildfires grew by hundreds of thousands of acres this week, prompting large-scale evacuations throughout the state. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • Dan Hammel, owner of Wildfire Protection Services, who provides fire support with his water tender truck, poses as he waits for his next assignment in Canby, Oregon, on September 11, 2020. – More than 20,000 firefighters from across the United States battled sprawling deadly wildfires up and down the West Coast on September 11 as the arrival of cooler weather offered hope of a respite. The true scale of the destruction from dozens of massive blazes in California, Oregon and Washington states remained hard to gauge, with 16 deaths confirmed so far this week, but wide stretches still cut off by flames. (Photo by Kathryn ELSESSER / AFP) (Photo by KATHRYN ELSESSER/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Wim Vandenbroucke, a volunteer with the Clackamas County Sherriff’s Posse (CCSP), a volunteer organization, poses at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds, one of the evacuation sites for residents fleeing fires, in Canby, Oregon, on September 11, 2020. – The CCSP are helping residents in the county who have had to evacuate their property due to fire danger. Evacuees and livestock at the county fairgrounds are now being relocated and the Posse members are helping them find private locations. More than 20,000 firefighters from across the United States battled sprawling deadly wildfires up and down the West Coast on September 11 as the arrival of cooler weather offered hope of a respite. The true scale of the destruction from dozens of massive blazes in California, Oregon and Washington states remained hard to gauge, with 16 deaths confirmed so far this week, but wide stretches still cut off by flames. (Photo by Kathryn ELSESSER / AFP) (Photo by KATHRYN ELSESSER/AFP via Getty Images)
  • ASHLAND, OR – SEPTEMBER 11: A melted gas station sign is seen amidst heavy wildfire smoke on September 11, 2020 in Ashland, Oregon. Hundreds of homes in Ashland and nearby towns have been lost due to wildfire. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
  • ASHLAND, OR – SEPTEMBER 11: The remnants of a mobile home park that was destroyed by wildfire are seen on September 11, 2020 in Ashland, Oregon. Hundreds of homes in Ashland and nearby towns have been lost due to wildfire. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
  • Christina Kropf, evacuated from Molalla, is seen with her horse Max at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds, one of the evacuation sites for residents fleeing fires, in Canby, Oregon, on September 11, 2020. – Evacuees and livestock at the county fairgrounds are being relocated due to new evacuation warnings. Kropf does not have a trailer and is worried about how she will be able to find a place and transport her horses. More than 20,000 firefighters from across the United States battled sprawling deadly wildfires up and down the West Coast on September 11 as the arrival of cooler weather offered hope of a respite. The true scale of the destruction from dozens of massive blazes in California, Oregon and Washington states remained hard to gauge, with 16 deaths confirmed so far this week, but wide stretches still cut off by flames. (Photo by Kathryn ELSESSER / AFP) (Photo by KATHRYN ELSESSER/AFP via Getty Images)
  • ASHLAND, OR – SEPTEMBER 11: Sandy Casso and Don Bedford sift through the rubble of Cassos burnt home in a mobile home park on September 11, 2020 in Ashland, Oregon. Hundreds of homes in Ashland and nearby towns have been lost due to wildfire. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
  • ASHLAND, OR – SEPTEMBER 11: A burnt gas station sign sits on the ground on September 11, 2020 in Ashland, Oregon. Hundreds of homes in Ashland and nearby towns have been lost due to wildfire. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
  • ASHLAND, OR – SEPTEMBER 11: A mailbox damaged by wildfire sits on the ground on September 11, 2020 in Ashland, Oregon. Hundreds of homes in Ashland and nearby towns have been lost due to wildfire. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
  • ASHLAND, OR – SEPTEMBER 11: Search and rescue personnel from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office look for the possible remains of a missing elderly resident in a mobile home park on September 11, 2020 in Ashland, Oregon. Hundreds of homes in Ashland and nearby towns have been lost due to wildfire. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
  • ASHLAND, OR – SEPTEMBER 11: Shawn Thompson hugs Melissa Vuckovich after an unsuccessful search for their missing cat, at the location of where their home once stood, in a mobile home park on September 11, 2020 in Ashland, Oregon. Hundreds of homes in Ashland and nearby towns have been lost due to wildfire. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
  • ASHLAND, OR – SEPTEMBER 11: Search and rescue personnel from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office look for the possible remains of a missing elderly resident in a mobile home park on September 11, 2020 in Ashland, Oregon. Hundreds of homes in Ashland and nearby towns have been lost due to wildfire. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
  • A volunteer brings water to evacuees at an evacuation site set up in the parking lot of the Clackamas Town Center in Happy Valley, Oregon, on September 11, 2020. – More than 20,000 firefighters from across the United States battled sprawling deadly wildfires up and down the West Coast on September 11 as the arrival of cooler weather offered hope of a respite. The true scale of the destruction from dozens of massive blazes in California, Oregon and Washington states remained hard to gauge, with 16 deaths confirmed so far this week, but wide stretches still cut off by flames. (Photo by Mathieu LEWIS-ROLLAND / AFP) (Photo by MATHIEU LEWIS-ROLLAND/AFP via Getty Images)
  • A donation drop-off and pick-up station set up by volunteers is seen at an evacuation site in the parking lot of the Clackamas Town Center in Happy Valley, Oregon, on September 11, 2020. – More than 20,000 firefighters from across the United States battled sprawling deadly wildfires up and down the West Coast on September 11 as the arrival of cooler weather offered hope of a respite. The true scale of the destruction from dozens of massive blazes in California, Oregon and Washington states remained hard to gauge, with 16 deaths confirmed so far this week, but wide stretches still cut off by flames. (Photo by MATHIEU LEWIS-ROLLAND / AFP) (Photo by MATHIEU LEWIS-ROLLAND/AFP via Getty Images)
  • ASHLAND, OR – SEPTEMBER 11: Search and rescue personnel from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office prepare to look for the possible remains of a missing elderly resident in a mobile home park on September 11, 2020 in Ashland, Oregon. Hundreds of homes in Ashland and nearby towns have been lost due to wildfire. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
  • ASHLAND, OR – SEPTEMBER 11: Sandy Casso stands in the rubble of her burnt home in a mobile home park on September 11, 2020 in Ashland, Oregon. Hundreds of homes in Ashland and nearby towns have been lost due to wildfire. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
  • Evacuees carry food and supplies back to their camper at an evacuation site set up in the parking lot of the Clackamas Town Center in Happy Valley, Oregon, on September 11, 2020. – More than 20,000 firefighters from across the United States battled sprawling deadly wildfires up and down the West Coast on September 11 as the arrival of cooler weather offered hope of a respite. The true scale of the destruction from dozens of massive blazes in California, Oregon and Washington states remained hard to gauge, with 16 deaths confirmed so far this week, but wide stretches still cut off by flames. (Photo by MATHIEU LEWIS-ROLLAND / AFP) (Photo by MATHIEU LEWIS-ROLLAND/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Rebecca Manley and her son, James, play at an evacuation site set up in the parking lot of the Clackamas Town Center in Happy Valley, Oregon, on September 11, 2020. – More than 20,000 firefighters from across the United States battled sprawling deadly wildfires up and down the West Coast on September 11 as the arrival of cooler weather offered hope of a respite. The true scale of the destruction from dozens of massive blazes in California, Oregon and Washington states remained hard to gauge, with 16 deaths confirmed so far this week, but wide stretches still cut off by flames. (Photo by MATHIEU LEWIS-ROLLAND / AFP) (Photo by MATHIEU LEWIS-ROLLAND/AFP via Getty Images)
  • ASHLAND, OR – SEPTEMBER 11: Sandy Casso and Don Bedford search through the rubble of Cassos burnt home in a mobile home park on September 11, 2020 in Ashland, Oregon. Hundreds of homes in Ashland and nearby towns have been lost due to wildfire. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
  • ASHLAND, OR – SEPTEMBER 11: Search and rescue personnel from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office look for the possible remains of a missing elderly resident in a mobile home park on September 11, 2020 in Ashland, Oregon. Hundreds of homes in Ashland and nearby towns have been lost due to wildfire. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
  • Rebecca Manley (L) and her son, James, accept a bouquet from volunteers handing out flowers at an evacuation site set up in the parking lot of the Clackamas Town Center in Happy Valley, Oregon, on September 11, 2020. – More than 20,000 firefighters from across the United States battled sprawling deadly wildfires up and down the West Coast on September 11 as the arrival of cooler weather offered hope of a respite. The true scale of the destruction from dozens of massive blazes in California, Oregon and Washington states remained hard to gauge, with 16 deaths confirmed so far this week, but wide stretches still cut off by flames. (Photo by MATHIEU LEWIS-ROLLAND / AFP) (Photo by MATHIEU LEWIS-ROLLAND/AFP via Getty Images)
  • An orange smoke-filled sky is seen above cows in Molalla, Oregon, on September 10, 2020, as fires burn nearby. – California firefighters battled the state’s largest ever inferno on September 10, as tens of thousands of people fled blazes up and down the US West Coast and officials warned the death toll could shoot up in coming days. At least eight people have been confirmed dead in the past 24 hours across California, Oregon and Washington, but officials say some areas are still impossible to reach, meaning the number is likely to rise. (Photo by Deborah BLOOM / AFP) (Photo by DEBORAH BLOOM/AFP via Getty Images)
  • TOPSHOT – An orange smoke-filled sky is seen above cows in Molalla, Oregon, on September 10, 2020, as fires burn nearby. – California firefighters battled the state’s largest ever inferno on September 10, as tens of thousands of people fled blazes up and down the US West Coast and officials warned the death toll could shoot up in coming days. At least eight people have been confirmed dead in the past 24 hours across California, Oregon and Washington, but officials say some areas are still impossible to reach, meaning the number is likely to rise. (Photo by Deborah BLOOM / AFP) (Photo by DEBORAH BLOOM/AFP via Getty Images)
  • PHOENIX, OR – SEPTEMBER 10: A damaged home and car are seen in a mobile home park destroyed by fire on September 10, 2020 in Phoenix, Oregon. Hundreds of homes in the town have been lost due to wildfire. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
  • PHOENIX, OR – SEPTEMBER 10: Damaged homes and cars are seen in a mobile home park destroyed by fire on September 10, 2020 in Phoenix, Oregon. Hundreds of homes in the town have been lost due to wildfire. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
  • PHOENIX, OR – SEPTEMBER 10: A damaged car sits in a mobile home park destroyed by fire on September 10, 2020 in Phoenix, Oregon. Hundreds of homes in the town have been lost due to wildfire. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
  • ESTACADA, OR – SEPTEMBER 10: Power lines extend through heavy wildfire smoke on September 10, 2020 in Estacada, Oregon. Multiple wildfires grew by hundreds of thousands of acres Thursday, prompting large-scale evacuations throughout the state. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • PHOENIX, OR – SEPTEMBER 10: In this aerial view from a drone, a mobile home park destroyed by fire is shown on September 10, 2020 in Phoenix, Oregon. Hundreds of homes in the town have been lost due to wildfire. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
  • OREGON CITY, OR – SEPTEMBER 10: Oregon residents evacuate north along highway Highway 213 on September 9, 2020 near Oregon City, Oregon. Multiple wildfires grew by hundreds of thousands of acres Thursday, prompting large-scale evacuations throughout the state. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • PHOENIX, OR – SEPTEMBER 10: A damaged car sits in a mobile home park destroyed by fire on September 10, 2020 in Phoenix, Oregon. Hundreds of homes in the town have been lost due to wildfire. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
  • ESTACADA, OR – SEPTEMBER 10: A sign warning of impending fire danger is posted on September 10, 2020 in Estacada, Oregon. Multiple wildfires grew by hundreds of thousands of acres Thursday, prompting large-scale evacuations throughout the state. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • PHOENIX, OR – SEPTEMBER 10: Amie Emery (R) and her daughter, Erin Emery, make their way to her mother-in-laws destroyed home, which was located in a mobile home park overcome by fire, on September 10, 2020 in Phoenix, Oregon. Hundreds of homes in the town have been lost due to wildfire. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
  • PHOENIX, OR – SEPTEMBER 10: Damaged cars sit in a mobile home park destroyed by fire on September 10, 2020 in Phoenix, Oregon. Hundreds of homes in the town have been lost due to wildfire. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
  • Shane Calfee poses after escaping the Holiday Farm Fire, at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem, Oregon, on September 10, 2020. – California firefighters battled the state’s largest ever inferno on September 10, as tens of thousands of people fled blazes up and down the US West Coast and officials warned the death toll could shoot up in coming days. At least eight people have been confirmed dead in the past 24 hours across California, Oregon and Washington, but officials say some areas are still impossible to reach, meaning the number is likely to rise. (Photo by Kathryn ELSESSER / AFP) (Photo by KATHRYN ELSESSER/AFP via Getty Images)
  • The charred remains of a home are seen behind a fence after the passage of the Santiam Fire in Gates, Oregon, on September 10, 2020. – California firefighters battled the state’s largest ever inferno on September 10, as tens of thousands of people fled blazes up and down the US West Coast and officials warned the death toll could shoot up in coming days. At least eight people have been confirmed dead in the past 24 hours across California, Oregon and Washington, but officials say some areas are still impossible to reach, meaning the number is likely to rise. (Photo by Kathryn ELSESSER / AFP) (Photo by KATHRYN ELSESSER/AFP via Getty Images)
  • The charred remains of the Gates Elementary School, which was being used as a staging ground by firefighters, are seen after the passage of the Santiam Fire in Gates, Oregon, on September 10, 2020. – California firefighters battled the state’s largest ever inferno on September 10, as tens of thousands of people fled blazes up and down the US West Coast and officials warned the death toll could shoot up in coming days. At least eight people have been confirmed dead in the past 24 hours across California, Oregon and Washington, but officials say some areas are still impossible to reach, meaning the number is likely to rise. (Photo by Kathryn ELSESSER / AFP) (Photo by KATHRYN ELSESSER/AFP via Getty Images)
  • A charred swing set and car are seen after the passage of the Santiam Fire in Gates, Oregon, on September 10, 2020. – California firefighters battled the state’s largest ever inferno on September 10, as tens of thousands of people fled blazes up and down the US West Coast and officials warned the death toll could shoot up in coming days. At least eight people have been confirmed dead in the past 24 hours across California, Oregon and Washington, but officials say some areas are still impossible to reach, meaning the number is likely to rise. (Photo by Kathryn ELSESSER / AFP) (Photo by KATHRYN ELSESSER/AFP via Getty Images)
  • A Forest Service truck blocks a road with burned trees blocking part of it on the Holiday Farm fire in McKenzie Bridge, Oregon on September 10, 2020. – California firefighters battled the state’s largest ever inferno on September 10, as tens of thousands of people fled blazes up and down the US West Coast and officials warned the death toll could shoot up in coming days. At least eight people have been confirmed dead in the past 24 hours across California, Oregon and Washington, but officials say some areas are still impossible to reach, meaning the number is likely to rise. (Photo by Tyee Burwell / AFP) (Photo by TYEE BURWELL/AFP via Getty Images)
  • PHOENIX, OR – SEPTEMBER 10: In this aerial view from a drone, a mobile home park destroyed by fire is seen on September 10, 2020 in Phoenix, Oregon. Hundreds of homes in the town have been lost due to wildfire. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
  • An orange smoke-filled sky and burnt remains are seen after the passage of the Santiam Fire in Gates, Oregon, on September 10, 2020. – California firefighters battled the state’s largest ever inferno on September 10, as tens of thousands of people fled blazes up and down the US West Coast and officials warned the death toll could shoot up in coming days. At least eight people have been confirmed dead in the past 24 hours across California, Oregon and Washington, but officials say some areas are still impossible to reach, meaning the number is likely to rise. (Photo by Kathryn ELSESSER / AFP) (Photo by KATHRYN ELSESSER/AFP via Getty Images)
  • A burned out car is seen near someone’s home after the passing of the Holiday Farm fire in McKenzie Bridge, Oregon on September 10, 2020. – California firefighters battled the state’s largest ever inferno on September 10, as tens of thousands of people fled blazes up and down the US West Coast and officials warned the death toll could shoot up in coming days. At least eight people have been confirmed dead in the past 24 hours across California, Oregon and Washington, but officials say some areas are still impossible to reach, meaning the number is likely to rise. (Photo by Tyee Burwell / AFP) (Photo by TYEE BURWELL/AFP via Getty Images)
  • The charred remains of the Gates Elementary School, which was being used as a staging ground by firefighters, are seen after the passage of the Santiam Fire in Gates, Oregon, on September 10, 2020. – California firefighters battled the state’s largest ever inferno on September 10, as tens of thousands of people fled blazes up and down the US West Coast and officials warned the death toll could shoot up in coming days. At least eight people have been confirmed dead in the past 24 hours across California, Oregon and Washington, but officials say some areas are still impossible to reach, meaning the number is likely to rise. (Photo by Kathryn ELSESSER / AFP) (Photo by KATHRYN ELSESSER/AFP via Getty Images)
  • PHOENIX, OR – SEPTEMBER 10: In this aerial view from a drone, people walk through a mobile home park destroyed by fire on September 10, 2020 in Phoenix, Oregon. Hundreds of homes in the town have been lost due to wildfire. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
  • TOPSHOT – A charred vehicle is seen in the parking lot of the burned Oak Park Motel after the passage of the Santiam Fire in Gates, Oregon, on September 10, 2020. – California firefighters battled the state’s largest ever inferno on September 10, as tens of thousands of people fled blazes up and down the US West Coast and officials warned the death toll could shoot up in coming days. At least eight people have been confirmed dead in the past 24 hours across California, Oregon and Washington, but officials say some areas are still impossible to reach, meaning the number is likely to rise. (Photo by Kathryn ELSESSER / AFP) (Photo by KATHRYN ELSESSER/AFP via Getty Images)
  • The charred remains of the Gates Elementary School, which was being used as a staging ground by firefighters, are seen after the passage of the Santiam Fire in Gates, Oregon, on September 10, 2020. – California firefighters battled the state’s largest ever inferno on September 10, as tens of thousands of people fled blazes up and down the US West Coast and officials warned the death toll could shoot up in coming days. At least eight people have been confirmed dead in the past 24 hours across California, Oregon and Washington, but officials say some areas are still impossible to reach, meaning the number is likely to rise. (Photo by Kathryn ELSESSER / AFP) (Photo by KATHRYN ELSESSER/AFP via Getty Images)
  • The charred remains of the Gates Elementary School, which was being used as a staging ground by firefighters, are seen after the passage of the Santiam Fire in Gates, Oregon, on September 10, 2020. – California firefighters battled the state’s largest ever inferno on September 10, as tens of thousands of people fled blazes up and down the US West Coast and officials warned the death toll could shoot up in coming days. At least eight people have been confirmed dead in the past 24 hours across California, Oregon and Washington, but officials say some areas are still impossible to reach, meaning the number is likely to rise. (Photo by Kathryn ELSESSER / AFP) (Photo by KATHRYN ELSESSER/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Fire fighters take a break in a parking lot as they try to contain the Holiday Farm fire in McKenzie Bridge, Oregon on September 10, 2020. – California firefighters battled the state’s largest ever inferno on September 10, as tens of thousands of people fled blazes up and down the US West Coast and officials warned the death toll could shoot up in coming days. At least eight people have been confirmed dead in the past 24 hours across California, Oregon and Washington, but officials say some areas are still impossible to reach, meaning the number is likely to rise. (Photo by Tyee Burwell / AFP) (Photo by TYEE BURWELL/AFP via Getty Images)
  • The charred remains of the Gates Elementary School, which was being used as a staging ground by firefighters, are seen after the passage of the Santiam Fire in Gates, Oregon, on September 10, 2020. – California firefighters battled the state’s largest ever inferno on September 10, as tens of thousands of people fled blazes up and down the US West Coast and officials warned the death toll could shoot up in coming days. At least eight people have been confirmed dead in the past 24 hours across California, Oregon and Washington, but officials say some areas are still impossible to reach, meaning the number is likely to rise. (Photo by Kathryn ELSESSER / AFP) (Photo by KATHRYN ELSESSER/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Water continues to flow from a pipe amid the charred remains of homes and businesses after the passage of the Santiam Fire in Gates, Oregon, on September 10, 2020. – California firefighters battled the state’s largest ever inferno on September 10, as tens of thousands of people fled blazes up and down the US West Coast and officials warned the death toll could shoot up in coming days. At least eight people have been confirmed dead in the past 24 hours across California, Oregon and Washington, but officials say some areas are still impossible to reach, meaning the number is likely to rise. (Photo by Kathryn ELSESSER / AFP) (Photo by KATHRYN ELSESSER/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Oregon firefighters put out embers in Mill City, Oregon, on September 10, 2020, as they battle the Santiam Fire. – California firefighters battled the state’s largest ever inferno on September 10, as tens of thousands of people fled blazes up and down the US West Coast and officials warned the death toll could shoot up in coming days. At least eight people have been confirmed dead in the past 24 hours across California, Oregon and Washington, but officials say some areas are still impossible to reach, meaning the number is likely to rise. (Photo by Kathryn ELSESSER / AFP) (Photo by KATHRYN ELSESSER/AFP via Getty Images)
  • An orange smoke-filled sky is seen above Estacada, Oregon, on September 9, 2020, as fires burn nearby. – Hundreds of homes including entire communities were razed by wildfires in the western United States on September 9 as officials warned of potential mass deaths under apocalyptic orange skies. At least five towns were “substantially destroyed” in Oregon as widespread evacuations took place across the northwestern state, governor Kate Brown said. (Photo by Deborah BLOOM / AFP) (Photo by DEBORAH BLOOM/AFP via Getty Images)
  • KALAMA, WA – SEPTEMBER 09: Tinted orange by wildfire smoke from Oregon and southern Washington, the sun sets behind a hill on September 9, 2020 in Kalama, Washington. Gov. Jay Inslee declared a statewide emergency as blazes continue to spread across the state. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
  • KALAMA, WA – SEPTEMBER 09: Tinted orange by wildfire smoke from Oregon and southern Washington, the sun sets behind a hill on September 9, 2020 in Kalama, Washington. Gov. Jay Inslee declared a statewide emergency as blazes continue to spread across the state. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
  • OREGON CITY, OR – SEPTEMBER 09: Firefighters prepare to fight nearby wildfires at a Clackamas County fire station on September 9, 2020 in Oregon City, Oregon. Gov. Kate Brown declared a statewide emergency as blazes grew in several counties. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
  • OREGON CITY, OR – SEPTEMBER 09: Firefighters prepare to fight nearby wildfires at a Clackamas County fire station on September 9, 2020 in Oregon City, Oregon. Gov. Kate Brown declared a statewide emergency as blazes grew in several counties. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
  • Volunteer firefighter Jacob Ruthrock puts out embers from a fire in Gates, Oregon, on September 10, 2020. – California firefighters battled the state’s largest ever inferno on September 10, as tens of thousands of people fled blazes up and down the US West Coast and officials warned the death toll could shoot up in coming days. At least eight people have been confirmed dead in the past 24 hours across California, Oregon and Washington, but officials say some areas are still impossible to reach, meaning the number is likely to rise. (Photo by Kathryn ELSESSER / AFP) (Photo by KATHRYN ELSESSER/AFP via Getty Images)
  • The Holiday Farm fire is seen burning in the mountains around McKenzie Bridge, Oregon on September 9, 2020. – Hundreds of homes including entire communities were razed by wildfires in the western United States on September 9 as officials warned of potential mass deaths under apocalyptic orange skies. At least five towns were “substantially destroyed” in Oregon as widespread evacuations took place across the northwestern state, governor Kate Brown said. (Photo by Tyee Burwell / AFP) (Photo by TYEE BURWELL/AFP via Getty Images)
  • A burned out house is seen after the passing of the Holiday Farm fire in McKenzie Bridge, Oregon on September 9, 2020. – Hundreds of homes including entire communities were razed by wildfires in the western United States on September 9 as officials warned of potential mass deaths under apocalyptic orange skies. At least five towns were “substantially destroyed” in Oregon as widespread evacuations took place across the northwestern state, governor Kate Brown said. (Photo by Tyee Burwell / AFP) (Photo by TYEE BURWELL/AFP via Getty Images)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss